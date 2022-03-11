What’s New on Netflix UK This Week: March 11th, 2022

It’s a solid week for new additions on Netflix UK thanks to some amazing new and returning Netflix Originals. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK this week for March 11th, 2022.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Season 4) N

Seasons: 4 | Episodes: 40

Genre: Docuseries, Sport | Runtime: 40 Minutes

One of the most memorable seasons in recent Formula 1 history, the 2021 season had everything you would ever need from the glamour and prestige of the F1. Through an intense rivalry between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, the pair were neck and neck in the championship race, leading to one of the most dramatic and controversial endings to an F1 season ever.

Rick and Morty (Season 5)

Seasons: 5 | Episodes: 51

Genre: Animation, Comedy | Runtime: 25 Minutes

Cast: Justin Roiland, Chris Parnell, Spencer Grammer, Sarah Chalke, Kari Wahlgreen

The craziest season of Rick and Morty yet sees the titular pair fight sperm monsters, a guy’s night from hell, and the return of the Citadel.

Rick, the dysfunctional alcoholic genius grandfather of Morty forces his grandson to go on adventures across time, space, and different dimensions, often with disastrous results, and grave consequences.

The Last Kingdom (Season 5) N

Seasons: 5| Episodes: 46

Genre: Drama, Historical | Runtime: 40 Minutes

One of the best historical dramas of the Netflix library, The Last Kingdom series comes to a dramatic and incredible end.

Taken from his ancestral home after his uncle’s betrayal, young Osbert is raised by the Danes. Renamed Uhtred, he is raised as a son by Earl Ragnar. When Ragnar’s banished shipmaster returns to enact his revenge upon Ragnar, he pins the blame on Uhtred. Having no choice but to flee, he and his lover Brida retreat to the Kingdom of Wessex. Forced to serve King Alfred, Uhtred is given the task of training Alfred’s armies to fight the invading Danes. Uhtred dreams of being able to return to his ancestral home and reclaim his birthright.

12 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: March 11th, 2022

Alvin and the Chipmunks (2007)

Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked (2011)

Alvin and the Chipmunks: Road Chip (2015)

Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel (2009)

August: Osage County (2014)

Autumn Girl (2021) N

Hail, Caesar! (2016)

Surf’s Up: Wave Mania (2017)

The Adam Project (2022) N

The Bombardment (2022) N

The Informer (2019)

Whiplash (2014)

12 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: March 11th, 2022

An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts (Season 2) N

Chip and Potato (Season 3) N

Karma’s World (Season 2) N

Kotaro Lives Alone (Season 1) N

Last One Standing (Season 1) N

Love, Life & Everything in Between (Season 1) N

Once Upon a Time… Happily Never After (Season 1) N

Queen of the South (Season 5)

Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashmah (Season 2)

Taboo (Season 1)

3 Documentaries and Docuseries Added to Netflix UK This Week: March 11th, 2022

Mosley: It’s Complicated (2020)

The Andy Warhol Diaries (Limited Series) N

3 Reality Added to Netflix UK This Week: March 11th, 2022

Byron Baes (Season 1) N

Life After Death with Tyler Henry (Season 1) N

Queer Eye Germany (Season 1) N

1 New Stand Up Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: March 11th, 2022

Taylor Tomlinson: Look At You (2022) N

