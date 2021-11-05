What’s Trending on Netflix This Week: November 5th, 2021

There’s just no stopping Squid Game with it once again dominating the top 10s around the world again this week. Army of Thieves has made a strong debut beating out one of Netflix’s big new Halloween movies for 2021 in the form of Hypnotic.

In case you aren’t familiar with our what’s trending lists, we compile the points movies and TV shows accrue in Netflix’s top 10s lists to paint a picture of what’s been trending on Netflix.

Here’s what’s been trending on Netflix between October 29th and November 5th:

Top 10 Movies & Shows on Netflix Globally This Week

Army of Thieves did enough to beat out Hypnotic, the big new Halloween release from last week. The prequel to Army of the Dead scored relatively well with critics but clearly did enough globally to top the top 10s.

Army of the Dead, a summer release notably saw a big rise in popularity this week thanks to Army of Thieves. No doubt many people either dove back into Army of the Dead after or before watching the prequel.

Only one non-Netflix Original made it into the top 10 TV shows this week with that being The CW’s Dynasty which recently saw season 4 added around the globe.

Top 10 Movies on Netflix Globally

Army of Thieves – 5964 points Hypnotic – 4755 points Army of the Dead – 2831 points Only Mine – 1796 points Night Teeth – 1745 points Stuck Together – 1563 points Sonic the Hedgehog – 1364 points The Harder They Fall – 1344 points Transformers: The Last Knight – 948 points Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight 2 – 843 points

Top 10 TV Shows on Netflix Globally

Squid Game – 6230 points You – 5469 points Maid – 3384 points Dynasty – 3371 points Locke & Key – 3038 points Maya and the Three – 2105 points My Name – 1817 points Inside Job – 1351 points The Five Juanas – 970 points Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha – 962 points

Top 10 Movies & Shows on Netflix US This Week

YOU and Army of Thieves dominate the top 10s in the US this week. As we’ll come onto in a second, the US is the only country to see the new Ava DuVernay series, Colin in Black and White in the top 10s which sits at number 6.

Top 10 Movies on Netflix US This Week

Army of Thieves – 65 points Hypnotic – 61 points King Arthur: Legend of the Sword – 52 points 21 Jump Street – 36 points Night Teeth – 25 points Replicas – 22 points Hubie Halloween – 20 points The Harder They Fall – 20 points When a Stranger Calls – 19 points Army of the Dead – 18 points

Top 10 Shows on Netflix US This Week

You – 80 points Squid Game – 72 points Maid – 61 points Locke & Key – 50 points CoComelon – 40 points Colin in Black & White – 38 points Maya and the Three – 35 points Riverdale – 24 points Inside Job – 20 points Shameless – 11 points

Top 10 Movies & Series on Netflix UK This Week

The Sony Pictures movie Bloodshot almost topped the UK movie charts this week with Army of Thieves, like everywhere else, topping the list. Elsewhere, a few of the November 1st additions shook up the top 10 movies list this week.

Not much to report in the TV list but seasons 1-3 of Young Sheldon clearly made a good impression getting up to number 8.

Top 10 Movies on Netflix UK This Week

Army of Thieves – 66 points Bloodshot – 65 points Hypnotic – 49 points Out of Death – 37 points The Addams Family – 36 points John Wick: Chapter Two – 27 points Falling for Figaro – 22 points The Harder They Fall – 20 points Scary Movie – 18 points How to Be Single – 15 points

Top 10 TV Shows on Netflix UK This Week

You – 78 points Squid Game – 69 points Maid – 61 points Locke & Key – 49 points Dynasty – 47 points Young Sheldon – 36 points Inside Job – 29 points Paw Patrol – 27 points CoComelon – 19 points Pretty Little Liars – 12 points

Other Top 10 Insights This Week Globally

Colin in Black & White has had a rough start on the Netflix top 10s failing to penetrate many regions outside of the US and a handful of Caribbean countries. The series debuted at number 7 on Netflix US but has steadily risen throughout the week which could be attributed the controversy surrounding the show.

has had a rough start on the Netflix top 10s failing to penetrate many regions outside of the US and a handful of Caribbean countries. The series debuted at number 7 on Netflix US but has steadily risen throughout the week which could be attributed the controversy surrounding the show. The Office is slowly making its way up on the top 10s around the globe with most regions outside the US now carrying the show. It placed 11 on the TV show list overall.

is slowly making its way up on the top 10s around the globe with most regions outside the US now carrying the show. It placed 11 on the TV show list overall. After We Fell continues to dominate top 10s in Asian regions.

continues to dominate top 10s in Asian regions. Checking in with the top 10s on Japan, nearly every title in their top 10s are Korean dramas.

Horror titles across the board began dropping significantly after October 31st.

What have you been watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below.