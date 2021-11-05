What’s Trending on Netflix This Week: November 5th, 2021

There’s just no stopping Squid Game with it once again dominating the top 10s around the world again this week. Army of Thieves has made a strong debut beating out one of Netflix’s big new Halloween movies for 2021 in the form of Hypnotic.
In case you aren’t familiar with our what’s trending lists, we compile the points movies and TV shows accrue in Netflix’s top 10s lists to paint a picture of what’s been trending on Netflix.
Here’s what’s been trending on Netflix between October 29th and November 5th:
Top 10 Movies & Shows on Netflix Globally This Week
Army of Thieves did enough to beat out Hypnotic, the big new Halloween release from last week. The prequel to Army of the Dead scored relatively well with critics but clearly did enough globally to top the top 10s.
Army of the Dead, a summer release notably saw a big rise in popularity this week thanks to Army of Thieves. No doubt many people either dove back into Army of the Dead after or before watching the prequel.
Only one non-Netflix Original made it into the top 10 TV shows this week with that being The CW’s Dynasty which recently saw season 4 added around the globe.
Top 10 Movies on Netflix Globally
- Army of Thieves – 5964 points
- Hypnotic – 4755 points
- Army of the Dead – 2831 points
- Only Mine – 1796 points
- Night Teeth – 1745 points
- Stuck Together – 1563 points
- Sonic the Hedgehog – 1364 points
- The Harder They Fall – 1344 points
- Transformers: The Last Knight – 948 points
- Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight 2 – 843 points
Top 10 TV Shows on Netflix Globally
- Squid Game – 6230 points
- You – 5469 points
- Maid – 3384 points
- Dynasty – 3371 points
- Locke & Key – 3038 points
- Maya and the Three – 2105 points
- My Name – 1817 points
- Inside Job – 1351 points
- The Five Juanas – 970 points
- Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha – 962 points
Top 10 Movies & Shows on Netflix US This Week
YOU and Army of Thieves dominate the top 10s in the US this week. As we’ll come onto in a second, the US is the only country to see the new Ava DuVernay series, Colin in Black and White in the top 10s which sits at number 6.
Top 10 Movies on Netflix US This Week
- Army of Thieves – 65 points
- Hypnotic – 61 points
- King Arthur: Legend of the Sword – 52 points
- 21 Jump Street – 36 points
- Night Teeth – 25 points
- Replicas – 22 points
- Hubie Halloween – 20 points
- The Harder They Fall – 20 points
- When a Stranger Calls – 19 points
- Army of the Dead – 18 points
Top 10 Shows on Netflix US This Week
- You – 80 points
- Squid Game – 72 points
- Maid – 61 points
- Locke & Key – 50 points
- CoComelon – 40 points
- Colin in Black & White – 38 points
- Maya and the Three – 35 points
- Riverdale – 24 points
- Inside Job – 20 points
- Shameless – 11 points
Top 10 Movies & Series on Netflix UK This Week
The Sony Pictures movie Bloodshot almost topped the UK movie charts this week with Army of Thieves, like everywhere else, topping the list. Elsewhere, a few of the November 1st additions shook up the top 10 movies list this week.
Not much to report in the TV list but seasons 1-3 of Young Sheldon clearly made a good impression getting up to number 8.
Top 10 Movies on Netflix UK This Week
- Army of Thieves – 66 points
- Bloodshot – 65 points
- Hypnotic – 49 points
- Out of Death – 37 points
- The Addams Family – 36 points
- John Wick: Chapter Two – 27 points
- Falling for Figaro – 22 points
- The Harder They Fall – 20 points
- Scary Movie – 18 points
- How to Be Single – 15 points
Top 10 TV Shows on Netflix UK This Week
- You – 78 points
- Squid Game – 69 points
- Maid – 61 points
- Locke & Key – 49 points
- Dynasty – 47 points
- Young Sheldon – 36 points
- Inside Job – 29 points
- Paw Patrol – 27 points
- CoComelon – 19 points
- Pretty Little Liars – 12 points
Other Top 10 Insights This Week Globally
- Colin in Black & White has had a rough start on the Netflix top 10s failing to penetrate many regions outside of the US and a handful of Caribbean countries. The series debuted at number 7 on Netflix US but has steadily risen throughout the week which could be attributed the controversy surrounding the show.
- The Office is slowly making its way up on the top 10s around the globe with most regions outside the US now carrying the show. It placed 11 on the TV show list overall.
- After We Fell continues to dominate top 10s in Asian regions.
- Checking in with the top 10s on Japan, nearly every title in their top 10s are Korean dramas.
- Horror titles across the board began dropping significantly after October 31st.
What have you been watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below.