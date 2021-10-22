What’s Trending on Netflix This Week: October 21st, 2021

The Netflix top 10s provide us with unique insights into what’s performing well not only on Netflix in the US but around the globe. Below, we’ll take a look at what’s been trending in the US, the UK, the globe and anywhere else we think is particularly interesting.
This list takes the top 10 charts from around the globe and tots up the total points awarded to each title. If a title is number 1 on any respective chart it is award 10 points and a title sitting at number 10 is awarded 1 point.
Top 10 Movies & Shows on Netflix Globally This Week
Top 10 Movies on Netflix Globally
- The Forgotten Battle – 5301 points
- The Guilty – 2335 points
- The Trip – 1897 points
- Venom – 1847 points
- Night Teeth – 1471 points
- What Happens in Vegas – 1429 points
- My Little Pony: A New Generation – 995 points
- Unfaithful – 943 points
- Deep Impact – 824 points
- Fever Dream – 752 points
Top 10 TV Shows on Netflix Globally
- Squid Game – 6220 points
- YOU – 5197 points
- Maid – 4598 points
- My Name – 3320 points
- The Five Juanas – 2840 points
- Sex Education – 1927 points
- Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha – 1244 points
- Kastanjemanden – 1056 points
- Paw Patrol – 858 points
- Alice in Borderland – 813 points
Top 10 Movies & Shows on Netflix US This Week
Top 10 Movies on Netflix US This Week
- Going in Style – 71 points
- The Forgotten Battle – 68 points
- My Little Pony: A New Generation – 51 points
- Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween – 46 points
- Titanic – 31 points
- Scary Movie 4 – 29 points
- The Trip – 27 points
- Legacy of Lies – 26 points
- Night Teeth – 20 points
- The Guilty – 17 points
Top 10 Shows on Netflix US This Week
- Squid Game – 73 points
- YOU – 70 points
- Maid – 65 points
- Shameless – 57 points
- CoComelon – 46 points
- My Name – 30 points
- On My Block – 20 points
- In the Dark – 18 points
- Riverdale – 12 points
- The Baby-Sitters Club – 10 points
Top 10 Movies & Series on Netflix UK This Week
Top 10 Movies on Netflix UK This Week
- The Forgotten Battle – 68 points
- Spider-Man 3 – 56 points
- The Addams Family – 53 points
- Shazam! – 49 points
- Last Christmas – 46 points
- The Guilty – 25 points
- The Next Three Days – 20 points
- What Happens in Vegas – 19 points
- Night Teeth – 19 points
- Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween – 16 points
Top 10 TV Shows on Netflix UK This Week
- Squid Game – 74 points
- YOU – 69 points
- Maid – 65 points
- Sex Education – 55 points
- Paw Patrol – 43 points
- My Name – 30 points
- CoComelon – 28 points
- I AM A KILLER: RELEASED – 27 points
- The Baby-Sitters Club – 10 points
- A Tale Dark & Grimm – 8 points
Other Top 10 Insights This Week Globally
- In India, Squid Game and YOU topped the TV charts with House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths and Little Things coming in at 3 and 4 respectively. This demonstrates despite having brand new local content, Squid Game and YOU still manages to come ahead.
- In Australia, the movie charts only two Netflix Originals feature in the top 10s one of the least in any chart. Sonic the Hedgehog tops the movie chart there.
- In Canada, Illumination titles take up 30% of the top 10 movies list with spots 2, 3, and 4 taken up by Minions, Despicable Me 2 and Despicable Me.
- Squid Game takes the #1 in almost every region around the world with Indonesia being a notable exception where Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha takes the lead.
