What’s Trending on Netflix Top 10s This Week: October 29th, 2021

Night Teeth has taken the top global spot on the movie front this week but Squid Game still rules the roost topping the top 10s around the globe even with continued competition from YOU and Maid. Here’s what’s topped the Netflix top 10s between October 23rd to October 29th.

The Netflix top 10s give us a unique (albeit not perfect) insight into what’s performing well on Netflix around the globe. Every region of Netflix will have different tastes but by adding up the numbers throughout the week, we can get a pretty good insight into what’s performing well in individual countries and around the globe.

Top 10 Movies & Shows on Netflix Globally This Week

On the movie front, Night Teeth managed to comfortably take home the most points around the globe that’s despite reviews being pretty lackluster for the movie both from critics (44 on Metacritic) and audiences (5.7 on IMDb).

No surprise on the TV chart with Squid Game once again taking home top spot although it’s down over 100 points from last week.

The biggest surprise for us is that Locke & Key failed to make a huge impact on the list after its addition last Friday only managing to be the fifth most popular Netflix TV show in the world.

Top 10 Movies on Netflix Globally

Night Teeth – 5975 points The Forgotten Battle – 4186 points Stuck Together – 2353 points What Happens in Vegas – 1484 points Unfaithful – 1471 points Hypnotic – 1446 points Venom – 1384 points The Trip – 1291 points In for a Murder – 1018 points A Dog’s Journey – 978 points

Top 10 TV Shows on Netflix Globally

Squid Game – 6102 points YOU – 5713 points Maid – 3685 points My Name – 3237 points Locke & Key – 3133 points Dynasty – 2352 points The Five Juanas – 1544 points Maya and the Three – 1098 points Inside Job – 1041 points Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha – 963 points

Top 10 Movies & Shows on Netflix US This Week

Squid Game failed to get the top TV spot in the US with YOU continuing its reign as number 1.

Notable titles in the movie list is King Arthur making a solid impact after its Monday addition. My Little Pony: A New Generation continues to perform well in the US despite not being a big title outside the US.

Top 10 Movies on Netflix US This Week

Night Teeth – 75 points The Forgotten Battle – 62 points Going in Style – 62 points My Little Pony: A New Generation – 45 points Scary Movie 4 – 39 points King Arthur: Legend of the Sword – 37 points Reprisal – 35 points Hypnotic – 19 points The Trip – 17 points Titanic – 13 points

Top 10 Shows on Netflix US This Week

YOU – 80 points Squid Game – 72 points Maid – 62 points Locke & Key – 51 points Inside Job – 38 points CoComelon – 33 points Riverdale – 31 points Maya and the Three 27 points Shameless – 25 points Legacies – 6 points

Top 10 Movies & Series on Netflix UK This Week

In the UK, YOU and Night Teeth took top spots although further down each respective list is where it gets interesting.

On the movies front, lots of Halloween titles (and even a Christmas movie) beginning to make impacts ahead of the holiday season this weekend.

Top 10 Movies on Netflix UK This Week

Night Teeth – 72 points The Next Three Days – 59 points The Addams Family – 59 points The Forgotten Battle – 54 points Scary Movie – 32 points What Happens in Vegas – 30 points Last Christmas – 29 points Shazam! – 26 points Bloodshot – 20 points Hypnotic – 18 points

Top 10 TV Shows on Netflix UK This Week

YOU – 80 points Squid Game – 72 points Maid – 64 points Locke & Key – 49 points Dynasty – 42 points Paw Patrol – 34 points Inside Job – 31 points Sex Education – 25 points CoComelon – 23 points My Name – 10 points

Other Top 10 Insights This Week Globally

On the kid’s TV charts, Maya and the Three managed to edge out CoComelon in the US which is a monumental effort from the new series from Jorge R. Gutierrez.

managed to edge out CoComelon in the US which is a monumental effort from the new series from Jorge R. Gutierrez. After We Fell debuted on Netflix internationally last week and topped regions movie charts including Netflix India.

debuted on Netflix internationally last week and topped regions movie charts including Netflix India. In Australia, Sonic the Hedgehog has managed to spend a second week at the top spot on the movies chart.

has managed to spend a second week at the top spot on the movies chart. The Addams Family was licensed to many regions over the last few weeks and topped Netflix’s Ireland movie chart.

was licensed to many regions over the last few weeks and topped Netflix’s Ireland movie chart. The new French movie Stuck Together topped the Netflix France top list. The movie is also performing extremely well on Netflix in Belgium. It’s slowly dropping off throughout Netflix in Europe.

As always, you can check out the daily top 10s for individual countries and the global top 60 via our most popular on Netflix hub.

Missed our roundup of what was trending on Netflix last week? Squid Game, of course, topped the TV list but the Dutch WW2 movie topped the movie chart.

What have you been watching on Netflix this week?