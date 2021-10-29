What’s Trending on Netflix Top 10s This Week: October 29th, 2021

Night Teeth has taken the top global spot on the movie front this week but Squid Game still rules the roost topping the top 10s around the globe even with continued competition from YOU and Maid. Here’s what’s topped the Netflix top 10s between October 23rd to October 29th.
The Netflix top 10s give us a unique (albeit not perfect) insight into what’s performing well on Netflix around the globe. Every region of Netflix will have different tastes but by adding up the numbers throughout the week, we can get a pretty good insight into what’s performing well in individual countries and around the globe.
Top 10 Movies & Shows on Netflix Globally This Week
On the movie front, Night Teeth managed to comfortably take home the most points around the globe that’s despite reviews being pretty lackluster for the movie both from critics (44 on Metacritic) and audiences (5.7 on IMDb).
No surprise on the TV chart with Squid Game once again taking home top spot although it’s down over 100 points from last week.
The biggest surprise for us is that Locke & Key failed to make a huge impact on the list after its addition last Friday only managing to be the fifth most popular Netflix TV show in the world.
Top 10 Movies on Netflix Globally
- Night Teeth – 5975 points
- The Forgotten Battle – 4186 points
- Stuck Together – 2353 points
- What Happens in Vegas – 1484 points
- Unfaithful – 1471 points
- Hypnotic – 1446 points
- Venom – 1384 points
- The Trip – 1291 points
- In for a Murder – 1018 points
- A Dog’s Journey – 978 points
Top 10 TV Shows on Netflix Globally
- Squid Game – 6102 points
- YOU – 5713 points
- Maid – 3685 points
- My Name – 3237 points
- Locke & Key – 3133 points
- Dynasty – 2352 points
- The Five Juanas – 1544 points
- Maya and the Three – 1098 points
- Inside Job – 1041 points
- Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha – 963 points
Top 10 Movies & Shows on Netflix US This Week
Squid Game failed to get the top TV spot in the US with YOU continuing its reign as number 1.
Notable titles in the movie list is King Arthur making a solid impact after its Monday addition. My Little Pony: A New Generation continues to perform well in the US despite not being a big title outside the US.
Top 10 Movies on Netflix US This Week
- Night Teeth – 75 points
- The Forgotten Battle – 62 points
- Going in Style – 62 points
- My Little Pony: A New Generation – 45 points
- Scary Movie 4 – 39 points
- King Arthur: Legend of the Sword – 37 points
- Reprisal – 35 points
- Hypnotic – 19 points
- The Trip – 17 points
- Titanic – 13 points
Top 10 Shows on Netflix US This Week
- YOU – 80 points
- Squid Game – 72 points
- Maid – 62 points
- Locke & Key – 51 points
- Inside Job – 38 points
- CoComelon – 33 points
- Riverdale – 31 points
- Maya and the Three 27 points
- Shameless – 25 points
- Legacies – 6 points
Top 10 Movies & Series on Netflix UK This Week
In the UK, YOU and Night Teeth took top spots although further down each respective list is where it gets interesting.
On the movies front, lots of Halloween titles (and even a Christmas movie) beginning to make impacts ahead of the holiday season this weekend.
Top 10 Movies on Netflix UK This Week
- Night Teeth – 72 points
- The Next Three Days – 59 points
- The Addams Family – 59 points
- The Forgotten Battle – 54 points
- Scary Movie – 32 points
- What Happens in Vegas – 30 points
- Last Christmas – 29 points
- Shazam! – 26 points
- Bloodshot – 20 points
- Hypnotic – 18 points
Top 10 TV Shows on Netflix UK This Week
- YOU – 80 points
- Squid Game – 72 points
- Maid – 64 points
- Locke & Key – 49 points
- Dynasty – 42 points
- Paw Patrol – 34 points
- Inside Job – 31 points
- Sex Education – 25 points
- CoComelon – 23 points
- My Name – 10 points
Other Top 10 Insights This Week Globally
- On the kid’s TV charts, Maya and the Three managed to edge out CoComelon in the US which is a monumental effort from the new series from Jorge R. Gutierrez.
- After We Fell debuted on Netflix internationally last week and topped regions movie charts including Netflix India.
- In Australia, Sonic the Hedgehog has managed to spend a second week at the top spot on the movies chart.
- The Addams Family was licensed to many regions over the last few weeks and topped Netflix’s Ireland movie chart.
- The new French movie Stuck Together topped the Netflix France top list. The movie is also performing extremely well on Netflix in Belgium. It’s slowly dropping off throughout Netflix in Europe.
As always, you can check out the daily top 10s for individual countries and the global top 60 via our most popular on Netflix hub.
Missed our roundup of what was trending on Netflix last week? Squid Game, of course, topped the TV list but the Dutch WW2 movie topped the movie chart.
What have you been watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below.