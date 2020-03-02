When is ‘Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure’ Season 3 Coming to Netflix?

More than just a beloved meme, Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure is one of the most beloved anime in recent memory. With the addition of the second season on Netflix, fans are already clamoring to learn when we can expect to see the es return on Netflix for season 3. We’re still waiting on confirmation from Netflix, but we have a great idea of when we can expect to see Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure season 3 on Netflix.

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure is a Japanese anime series based on the manga of the same name created by Hirohiko Araki. Starting in the late 1980s, the franchise has existed in a total of five decades, releasing 126 volumes at the time of writing this article. To date, there are 156 episodes, with even more on the way in the near future.

The Joestar family over the course of many generations have been using their powers for good confronting evil supernatural villains that appear in different time periods. Each unique story follows different members of the Joestar family and their adventures.

When will season 3 of Jojo’s Bizzare Adventure be available to stream on Netflix?

Thankfully with the addition of 48 new episodes, that should help survivors last about a week before they crave the third season. Unfortunately, it looks like it could be another long wait for the next season of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure on Netflix.

The first season of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure arrived in March 2019, meanwhile, the second season only arrived at the end of February. Judging the release of the previous two seasons, a safe bet would be expecting the third season to arrive in Q1 2021.

Which regions can I stream Jojo’s Bizzare Adventure on Netflix?

In total there are 28 regions currently streaming Jojo’s Bizzare Adventure on Netflix:

Region Seasons Episodes Japan 4 152 Hong Kong 3 113 India 3 113 Singapore 3 113 Thailand 3 113 Belgium 2 74 Canada 2 74 Czech Republic 2 74 France 2 74 Germany 2 74 Greece 2 74 Hungary 2 74 Iceland 2 74 Italy 2 74 Lithuania 2 74 Netherlands 2 74 Poland 2 74 Portugal 2 74 Romania 2 74 Russia 2 74 Slovakia 2 74 Spain 2 74 Sweden 2 74 Switzerland 2 74 Turkey 2 74 United Kingdom 2 74 United States 2 74 South Korea 1 26

Is the 1993 series of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure available to stream?

The classic Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure series than ran from 1993 to 2002, and had a total of 13 episodes. Sadly the series is unavailable to stream on Netflix.

