When is ‘The Duchess’ Season 2 Coming to Netflix?

A mixed reception for The Duchess has left fans wondering if a second season will be on the way. It will be if Katherine Ryan has her way, who has already begun writing for the next season. We’re still waiting for Netflix to confirm renewal but we’ll be keeping track of all the news for The Duchess season 2.

The Duchess is a Netflix Original comedy-drama series created by Canadian comedian Katherine Ryan. The series is inspired by her life as a single mother while living in London. Officially, The Duchess is Ryan’s third Original, arriving after two stand-up comedy specials.

Has The Duchess been renewed for a second season?

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Pending (Last Updated: 14/09/2020)

Katherine Ryan’s The Duchess only just recently arrived on Netflix but plans are already in motion for a second season.

While not officially renewed, Katherine Ryan has already revealed that she has planned out a second season of The Duchess.

Despite Ryan already hard at work, Netflix has yet to officially renew The Duchess for a second season. Renewal, largely, depends on the number of subscribers who tune in to watch the series.

Early positive signs that may see The Duchess renewed is the series making it to number one in the UK. The Duchess has also featured in the Australian, Canadian, and New Zealand top 10 lists.

What can we expect from the second season of The Duchess?

In very dramatic fashion at Shep’s wedding, all was revealed to everyone that Katherine is pregnant with his baby. Evan reacted poorly to the news and tried to hurt Katherine by revealing to Olive that her parents had a poor relationship, mainly due to her father. That was the straw that broke the camel’s back for Katherine who immediately dumped him.

The season concluded with Katherine giving birth to her new baby, while also revealing that Cheryl is also heavily pregnant.

Naturally, the second season is likely to focus on Katherine being a mum to her newborn baby, and challenges that will pose as a single mother of two.

Shep, now reunited with his old boyband wants to go on a reunion tour. With his new love, Cheryl, and their baby on the way, perhaps Shep will find a new lease on life.

Olive is the biggest mystery for the second season. As an only child she has never had to compete for her mother’s attention, but with the baby’s arrival life may not be as sweet as Olive imagined it would be for their small family of three.

After his shocking outburst at the wedding, it’s unknown if we’ll ever see Evan again.

When is The Duchess season 2 coming to Netflix?

A release date for the second season is reliant on the time it takes for Netflix to renew the series. Not to mention with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, filming dates are tentative for many series.

Assuming the series is renewed, and filming can go ahead when planned, we’d expect to see The Duchess return late 2021 or early 2022.

Would you like to see a second season of The Duchess on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!