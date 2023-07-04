When will DreamWork’s ‘Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken’ be on Netflix?

DreamWorks Animation new movie is now out in theaters and will eventually be arriving on Netflix in the coming months and years. When can you expect the new film to drop? Here’s our estimated guide.

Announced seemingly out of nowhere, Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken dropped into theaters at the tail end of June 2023 and hasn’t made the best of starts (perhaps an understatement) in the box office charts.

Among the excellent voice cast assembled for the movie includes Jaboukie Young-White, Lana Condor, Nicole Byer, Eduardo Franco, Ramona Young, Annie Murphy, Colman Domingo, and Will Forte.

When will Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken be on Netflix in the United States?

As part of a Universal deal extension on the animation side (it covers both DreamWorks and Illumination output), Netflix will eventually be the streaming home in the US for Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken. That same deal has been why Netflixers in the US have recently enjoyed Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, The Bad Guys, and Minions: The Rise of Gru.

As we’ve covered extensively, Netflix shares what’s known as the first window. That’s when its theatrical run has finished, the physical release has also happened, and then it heads to streaming for the first time.

In the case of DreamWorks movies, they head to Peacock around 80 days after its theatrical release and then Netflix four months after that. Netflix will hold it for ten months before returning to Peacock for another four.

Running down the schedule then it should be:

Theatrical release: June 30th, 2023

Peacock first window: ~September 18th, 2023

Netflix first window: ~January 18th, 2024

Peacock first window part 2: ~November 18th, 2023

Will Other Netflix Regions Stream Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken?

Almost certainly, as Netflix distributes many Universal movies (live-action and animation) but not on any particular schedule.

Netflix Canada, India, Greece, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Hong Kong tend to get new DreamWorks movies around two years after their theatrical release date. We’d expect the movie to arrive in those territories in 2025.

Most European and Latin American territories tend to get new DreamWorks movies around three years after release (that’d mean 2026).

Anywhere else would likely have to wait longer, unfortunately.

While on the subject of animation and DreamWorks, you may have heard Netflix exclusively is set to be the streaming home for Orion and the Dark that's produced by Dreamworks Animation in 2024.

