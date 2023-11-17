When will ‘F1: Drive to Survive’ Season 6 be on Netflix?

Netflix’s flagship sports documentary series has opened the gate to a flood of companion documentaries for big sports on the streaming service and will return in 2024. Here’s what we know about Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 6, which has been confirmed to be released in 2024.

Beginning in 2019, Formula 1: Drive to Survive is a documentary series that recaps the biggest stories of the F1 season for the year prior. There’s been plenty of articles about the significance of how the documentary has helped the sport, albeit there’s evidence that F1’s fever pitch popularity may be waning. Drive to Survive isn’t without controversy either with Esteban Ocon most recently on the record saying that the documentary series “reflects reality but in a strange way.”

Netflix announced season 6 of Drive to Survive as part of a two-season renewal in May 2022.

What can we expect from the new season of Drive to Survive? Well, there’s been lots of story threads for the season. Max Verstappen’s dominance throughout the season will likely be one of the main drivers who secured his third-world title. Plenty of teams are swapping places throughout the year, whether it’s McLaren moving forward as the season progresses or Aston Martin falling backward.

A tiny sneak peek of the sixth season was released during The Netflix Cup, a live event that paired four F1 drivers with PGA golfers for a whacky (and a disjointed event, let’s be honest) sports event. It gives an insight to an early clip expected in the new season that sees Zak Brown and Lando Norris golfing, speaking about their prospects with the season with a car that was less than ideal at the beginning of the season.

We’ve embedded the clip below, although we apologize for the audio sync; this was a problem with Netflix’s stream.

Season 6 Will Likely Arrive on Netflix A Week Before Race 1 of 2024 Season

Beyond confirming a 2024 release date for Formula 1: Drive to Survive, Netflix hasn’t given a specific date.

With that said, all prior seasons have dropped around the same time of the year, which is a week (or at most two) ahead of the first race of the year.

Last year, for example, season 5 of Drive to Survive dropped on Netflix globally on February 24th, the Friday ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix scheduled for the weekend after.

For 2024, the Bahrain race is planned for March 3rd, 2024. If season 6 drops on a similar schedule to all the years prior, we’d expect all episodes to drop on Friday, February 23rd, 2024.

Are you looking forward to Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 6? Let us know in the comments below.