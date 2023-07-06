When will ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 20 be on Netflix?

On our screens since 2005, Grey’s Anatomy remains one of the few medical dramas available on Netflix in select regions. Will the show be back for season 20, and when can we expect it to arrive on Netflix? Here’s what we know.

Firstly, will Grey’s Anatomy be back for a 20th season? Yep, absolutely. It was renewed for another unprecedented season in February 2023, taking the show beyond the 420 episodes already produced. It’s expected for the Fall 2023 season, but ongoing writer’s strikes could push this back significantly.

It’s worth noting at this point that only two regions of Netflix stream Grey’s Anatomy. Those are Netflix in the United States and Netflix in Canada.

When will Grey’s Anatomy season 20 stream on Netflix?

For the most part, Grey’s Anatomy has followed a strict schedule on ABC where it airs and came to Netflix in a similar strict manner. It was one of the few shows that also managed to keep to its schedule in 2020 during the pandemic mostly.

That means in prior years, Netflix has mostly picked up new seasons each June.

The Writer’s Strike, however, will impact the new season, given that pens have been down since May 1st, 2023. In fact, Grey’s Anatomy currently doesn’t appear on the ABC Fall 2023 schedule.

With no end in sight for the strike, that means the Netflix release date for Grey’s Anatomy and the ABC release schedule constantly gets pushed back, so at the moment, we’re predicting the show will come back in late 2024, but even then, that’s up in the air.

Will Grey’s Anatomy ever leave Netflix?

We’ve covered this before, but it’s worth updating and repeating.

Netflix holds the rights to Grey’s Anatomy for the show’s lifetime plus three years. With a new season in 2024, Netflix will hold onto the show in full until 2027. Of course, if the show gets renewed for a 21st season, it’ll get pushed again further down the road.

Now should Disney decide it wants Grey’s Anatomy back for its own streaming platform exclusively, it could pay Netflix to terminate the contract early. However, given that’s not happened thus far and Disney is in cost-cutting mode at the time of publishing, it would not appear there’s any current appetite to do so.

Of course, Shonda Rhimes is currently working on a slew of Netflix projects as part of her expansive overall deal with Netflix. Upcoming titles include the expansions to Bridgerton (including season 3), The Residence, Sunshine Scouts, and The Warmth of Other Suns.

Are you looking forward to another season of Grey’s Anatomy on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.