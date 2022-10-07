Part 2 of the fifth season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has been and gone on Netflix, and fans now await the highly anticipated third and final part of Stone Ocean. But when will part 3 of Stone Ocean be on Netflix? We’re now learning that JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean part 3 is coming to Netflix in December 2022.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean is a Japanese Netflix Original anime series, the sixth story arc, and the defacto fifth season of the beloved JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure anime. Of the five seasons of the anime, this is the first to become a Netflix Original.

In the year 2011, Florida; Jolyne Cujoh, the daughter of Jotaro Kujo, is sent to a maximum-security prison for fifteen years for a crime she is wrongfully accused of and didn’t commit. While incarcerated she is confronted with the century-spanning rivalry between her family, and its greatest nemesis DIO, whose friend, the ideologue Enrico Pucci plans to enact DIO’s last wishes.

When is JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Part 3 coming to Netflix?

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean part 3 is reportedly coming to Netflix on December 1st, 2022!

🚨Novo visual para 3ª parte de 'Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean'! Chega em 1º de dezembro na Netflix. pic.twitter.com/Se1scgROhn — ANIME-se (@_ANIMEse) October 7, 2022

We’re still waiting for official confirmation from Netflix, but we expect an announcement soon.

Episodes of Stone Ocean part 3 will eventually be broadcast in Japan, airing on channels such as Tokyo MX, BS11, MBS, and Animax.

Is part 3 the last of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean?

With the second-highest number of manga chapters at 158, there was a chance that the adaptation could have gone beyond 38 episodes. A total of 38 episodes is confirmed by the scheduled release of the series on home media.

Volume Discs Episodes Release Date 1 2 1-12 November 30th, 2022 2 2 13-24 February 24th, 2023 3 3 25-38 May 31st, 2023

Are you looking forward to the release of part 3 of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!