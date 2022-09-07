When Will ‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean’ Part 3 be Coming to Netflix?

Part 2 of the fifth season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has been and gone on Netflix, and fans now await the highly anticipated third and final part of Stone Ocean. But when will part 3 of Stone Ocean be on Netflix? It’s our prediction that part 3 won’t arrive until May or June 2023.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean is a Japanese Netflix Original anime series and the sixth story arc, and the defacto fifth season of the beloved JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure anime. Of the five seasons of the anime, this is the first to become a Netflix Original.

In the year 2011, Florida; and Jolyne Cujoh, the daughter of Jotaro Kujo, is sent to a maximum-security prison for fifteen years for a crime she is wrongfully accused of and didn’t commit. While incarcerated she is confronted with the century-spanning rivalry between her family, and its greatest nemesis DIO, whose friend, the ideologue Enrico Pucci plans to enact DIO’s last wishes.

When is JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 3 coming to Netflix?

Netflix has yet to announce a release date for part 3 or episodes 25-38 of Stone Ocean. However, by using the release schedule of the previous parts we can determine when to expect the next set of episodes.

The release of the previous two seasons are as follows;

Part One (Episodes 1-13) – December 1st, 2021.

Part Two (Episodes 13-24) – September 1st, 2022.

With exactly nine months separating the release of parts one and two if part three follows suit, then we can expect to see the remaining episodes released in June 2023.

There is a chance that episodes may be released earlier than June, however, we are now waiting for Netflix to declare an official release date.

Episodes of Stone Ocean part 3 will eventually be broadcast in Japan, airing on channels such as Tokyo MX, BS11, MBS, and Animax.

Is part 3 the last of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean?

With the second highest number of manga chapters at 158, there was a chance that the adaptation could have gone beyond 38 episodes. A total of 38 episodes is confirmed by the scheduled release of the series home media.

Volume Discs Episodes Release Date 1 2 1-12 November 30th, 2022 2 2 13-24 February 24th, 2023 3 3 25-38 May 31st, 2023

Are you looking forward to the release of part 3 of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!