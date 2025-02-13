When Will Keke Palmer and SZA Movie ‘One of Them Days’ be on Netflix?

The new buddy comedy starring Keke Palmer and SZA was released in theaters over the MLK weekend earlier this year, got rave reviews, and did remarkably well at the box office. If you don’t fancy braving venturing out to theaters, will the movie be coming to Netflix? Following its theatrical window, it will be available on Netflix in the United States much later this year, but other regions will likely have to wait a little longer.

Directed by Lawrence Lamont and written by Syreeta Singleton, the comedy kicked off Sony’s 2025 slate and is about two friends scrambling to find rent money after one of their boyfriends blows through it.

Since it hit theaters for the Martin Luther King weekend, it did incredibly well at the box office, already grossing over the movie’s $14 million budget in its opening week. In addition, the movie is both critically acclaimed and beloved by the audience, carrying a one-two punch of being labeled Certified Fresh and Verified Hot. Nadira Goffe for Slate said in their review, “The Black female buddy comedy is back and fresher than ever, a reminder of just how much this genre has to offer.”

The movie had an early release on digital, available on VOD services as of February 11th, likely to coincide and capitalize on SZA appearing as part of the Super Bowl half-time performance with Kendrick Lamar.

When will One of Them Days be on Netflix in the United States?

In the United States, Netflix has a pretty public deal with Sony Pictures through 2026. This deal involves streaming all theatrical movies from their various labels for an 18-month period following their theatrical launch.

Generally speaking, most Sony Pictures movies come to Netflix around 120 days after their theatrical release. For One of Them Days, that would mean the movie launches on Netflix on May 17th, 2025. That said, we’ve seen some movies come slightly earlier or slightly later than that 120-day period. Once on Netflix, it’ll then stay for 18 months before heading to Hulu sometime in November 2026.

For a full look at what other movies from Sony Pictures will be coming up on Netflix throughout 2025 and into 2026, refer to our guide, which we’ll be keeping updated several times throughout the year.

Will other regions of Netflix pick up One of Them Days?

The movie will be coming to Netflix in other regions but not on the exact timetable as the United States. As we’ve covered before, Netflix has distribution deals with Sony around the world, but they’re often not in the first window but rather the second one.

Netflix in India and Belgium similarly get new Sony movies in that first window period so expect it to land sometime this Summer. Most other Netflix countries get movies from the distributor anywhere between 2 and 4 years after its initial release such as the UK which get movies in the second window, so expect sometime in late 2026.

Will you be checking out One of Them Days when it releases on Netflix later this year? Let us know in the comments down below.