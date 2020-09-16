When will ‘New Girl’ Leave Netflix?

New Girl is one of the shows that back in the day got new episodes added to Neflix on an annual basis. With all seven seasons now streaming on Netflix, we are expecting that New Girl will eventually leave Netflix in favour of another service but when will that happen? Let’s take a look.

The comedy sitcom rocked the airwaves on Fox between 2011 and 2018 and ran for a total of 146 episodes across seven seasons.

When could New Girl leave Netflix US?

As we mentioned above, Netflix US got the series on an annual basis after its TV broadcast. This practice isn’t seen as much nowadays as Netflix focuses on its own Original productions.

The sixth season was added to Netflix in April 2018, despite at the time the majority of the Fox library was departing from Netflix. The final seventh season was added to Netflix US in April 2019.

The reason New Girl didn’t leave Netflix is because it was licensed to Netflix not by Fox but by Disney-ABC Domestic Television.

In which case, we should be looking to other ABC shows licensed to Netflix as to when it leaves. In the case of Once Upon A Time and Galavant which have recently departed.

In those cases, we’ve seen the titles leave 2 years after the final season was added. If that’s the case of New Girl, we could see the series depart in full as soon as April 2021.

In other removals, we’ve seen titles leave up to 5 years afterwards so at the moment, it could be anytime between April 2021 and April 2024.

As to where New Girl will leave Netflix for is yet to be seen. The logical place is Hulu but we’ve seen several Disney distributed shows get relicensed to other providers after so it’s too early to tell.

Will New Girl be removed from other Netflix regions?

Netflix regions outside of the US won’t see the show removed anytime soon as it only got relicensed by Netflix in early 2020.

As Unogs backs up, the series was added in full to regions such as Canada, France, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, South Korea and many European regions between May 2020 and September 2020.

In addition to all eight seasons being available on Netflix UK, they also seemingly have the rights to market the show as evidenced by the Netflix UK and Ireland YouTube page posting clips and memes from the show.

For these regions, we don’t know exactly how long New Girl was picked up for but licenses range between 1 and 10 years typically.

Will you miss New Girl once it leaves Netflix?