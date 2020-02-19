The first eight episodes of The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia are now on Netflix and adds to Netflix’s huge investment in teen sitcoms. More episodes are on the way to conclude season 1 of the series but when will part 2 be on Netflix? Let’s take a look.

The series, which is promoted heavily on Netflix’s LatinX social channels arrived on Netflix on February 17th, 2020 with eight episodes. It’s about a 15-year-old scientist exploring the great unknown moving across the US to hopefully nab a career in robotics.

So to start, will there be more episodes? Absolutely. Netflix has often ordered large batches of kids’ live-action series and that’s what happened here.

In the case of The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia, when the show was originally ordered back in May 2019, it was given a 16 episode season order.

When will Part 2 of The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia be on Netflix?

Although no official date has been announced, we can use other Netflix shows that get split into parts for reference.

Team Kaylie was split into small chunks and released new seasons every 3-4 months with the final part of season 1 dropping in February 2020.

A better example would be Prince of Peoria which shares the episode count and was also split into two parts. In that shows case, it took 7 months for Netflix to release part 2.

So at the moment, we’re predicting anywhere between May 2020 and September 2020 for the part 2 release of The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia.

Will there be more seasons after season 1? Once part 2 releases on Netflix, it’s down to the number of viewers depending on whether we’ll get part 3 and 4.

Based on what we’re seeing, it’s hard to see the show making it beyond its first season. Social interaction has been relatively muted thus far but ultimately, it’s not our decision.

While you’re waiting for part 2 of The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia go and read a fantastic interview with Paulina Chávez who plays the role of Ashley. She reveals traits about her character and how she got her break in the acting world.

Are you looking forward to watching part 2 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.

Stream The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia!!! Its a netflix family show about a 15yo latina that works for NASA after getting a PhD and is finding her way and trying to be a normal teen. The characters r relatable and multifaceted, and it's a fun show, pls give it a chance!! — tish • doafp spoilers (@wldcts_) February 18, 2020