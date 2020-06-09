It’s been another fantastic season of Queen of the South, and naturally, fans are already demanding to know when the next season will be on Netflix. Sadly, with the delay in production, fans could be waiting an extra few months before Queen of the South season 5 arrives on Netflix.

One of the most popular TV series the USA Network has to offer, Queen of the South has gone from strength to strength each season. Amassing ever-growing collection fans, ravenous to consume more of the crime-drama.

Queen of the South is an American crime drama series created by M.A. Fortin and Joshua John Miller and based on the Spanish series La Reina del Sur.

When will Queen of the South season 5 be on Netflix US?

There’s still plenty of time before May/June 2021, but Queen of the South season 5 may potentially be late to arrive on Netflix.

The past four seasons we’ve seen arrive in either May or June. Season one was added on May 9th, 2017, season two on May 22nd, 2018, season three on May 7th, 2019. and most recent season four arrived on June 6th, 2020.

Like the rest of the world, television and film productions have been shut due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Queen of the South was no exception. Production for the series was shut down on March 14th, 2020.

At the time of writing its unclear when production will resume. A premiere date also hasn’t been disclosed by the USA Network and all we know is that the first episode will be broadcast at some point this year (2020).

So how does this impact the Netflix release date? It’s unclear for now. At the absolute earliest, we could see Queen of the South arrive in the typical June slot, but there’s a high chance that the Netflix release date could be delayed by several months.

When is Queen of the South coming to other regions on Netflix?

Netflix UK is typically one of the first regions to receive the latest seasons of Queen of the South. Like the US, a release date is dictated by the broadcast dates for the series. Once the season premieres in America we’re likely to learn more.

Netflix Canada and Australia are also likely to receive the fifth season of Queen of the South around the same time as Netflix UK.

The following regions can expect to see the fifth season Queen of the South arrive on Netflix in 2021:

Other regions also expected to get the season four release around this time includes:

Argentina

Belgium

Brazil

Czech Republic

France

Germany

Hong Kong

Israel

Japan

Mexico

Poland

Portugal

Romania

South Korea

Singapore

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

