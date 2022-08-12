Rick and Morty is about to premiere its sixth season in the US and is set to hit Netflix in most regions around the world over the next year or two. Here’s when we’re currently expecting Rick and Morty season 6 on Netflix in international regions outside the US.

The new series begins its season 6 run on Adult Swim starting on September 4th, 2022.

As you may know, Rick and Morty got a huge upfront order of 70 episodes back in 2018, with this new season likely leaving 50 after season 6 ends.

Netflix carries almost the global licensing rights to Rick and Morty at the time of writing. That’s every region except the United States.

Rick and Morty on Netflix isn’t the easiest show to cover. We’ve seen the rights of the show at risk of leaving Netflix. In fact, as of the time of writing, several regions are expected to lose the show in August 2022. With that said, many of these regions are no longer showing removal notices.

Will Rick and Morty season 6 be on Netflix US?

As per all previous seasons, we’re not expecting Rick and Morty to ever be on Netflix. That’s because it’s exclusive to AdultSwim and only streaming on Hulu and HBO Max.

Although Warner Bros. Discovery has signaled it may license more titles to Netflix and others going forward, there’s no indication Rick and Morty will be among that roster.

If you’re looking for some Rick and Morty alternatives, we picked out several shows on Netflix late last year.

When will Rick and Morty season 6 be on Netflix UK?

Netflix UK gets new episodes of Rick and Morty but only after they’ve debuted and had an exclusive window on Channel 4.

Season 5 aired on E4 in the UK in June 2021 before heading to Netflix UK in March 2022. That meant that Channel 4 had an exclusive window of 6 months.

Assuming the same applies to season 6 (we’ll keep this post updated as and when we learn more), we expect the new season to arrive on Netflix UK in or around Summer 2023.

When will Rick and Morty season 6 be on Netflix in other regions?

Netflix Netherlands, Australia, and a host of other regions have received Rick and Morty weekly in previous years.

We’re still waiting for confirmation but if you received weekly episodes in previous years, you can expect the same from September 2022 onwards again.

New episodes arrive the day after they air in the United States (AdultSwim airs Sundays, and Netflix drops on Mondays).

Some regions are still waiting for season 5 to join the service, according to Unogs.

Are you looking forward to watching season 6 of Rick and Morty on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.