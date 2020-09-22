Call the Midwife is one of the few remaining BBC shows that gets regular updates on Netflix not only in the US but other regions too. With season 9 of Call the Midwife now on Netflix, let’s take a look at what we know about season 10 and when we could expect it to hit Netflix.

Let’s first take a look at whether season 10 is happening and the good news is yes, it’s happening. Not only that, when the series was renewed, but the BBC also commissioned a further two seasons of the series.

Notably, with the two new seasons, we’ll be winding the clock forward and heading to the mid-1960s.

Although COVID has caused havoc on most major productions around the world, it is still expected that Call the Midwife will have its usual Christmas episode come Christmas 2020.

What we don’t know, however, is whether the series will be able to air the rest of its episodes in early 2021.

Before we get into the Netflix release dates, it’s important to note that we don’t definitively know the situation regarding the license on Netflix. The reason we say this is because Netflix Canada recently lost all seasons to the series.

Although we’re not aware of any intentions to remove Call the Midwife from the two remaining countries that carry it (the UK and the United States) it’s something that could happen.

When will season 10 of Call the Midwife be on Netflix in the United States?

Assuming the series can get underway within a sensible time period even if it’s a little later than its usual January 2021 slot, we could see season 10 of Call the Midwife on Netflix by the end of 2021 but given the volatility, we can’t say that definitively.

In previous years, Netflix has gotten new seasons at either the beginning of the summer (season 8 added in May 2019, season 6 in April 2018) however, most new seasons have been added in each September.

In which case, we could see Call the Midwife season 10 added in September 2021 but this is by no means a definitive prediction.

When will season 10 of Call the Midwife be on Netflix in the United Kingdom?

Netflix UK will be the last Netflix region to get season 10. They usually two years behind so don’t expect season 9 available until 2021 and season 10 then possibly in 2022 at some point.

That’s all we know, for now, unfortunately, we can’t be more specific given the events.

Are you looking forward to more episodes of Call the Midwife coming to Netflix? Let us know in the comments.