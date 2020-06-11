When will Season 15B (Final Episodes) of Supernatural be on Netflix?

Supernatural has nearly come to its conclusion. As we await the final episodes of season 15, below we’ll take a look at when we can expect the final episodes to hit Netflix and when Supernatural will eventually leave Netflix.

Let’s catch you up. The majority of season 15 of Supernatural is now on Netflix. It was added to Netflix in the US on June 5th, 2020 but other regions may or may not have already got it. Read our guide for more on that.

The season was cut short due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that shut down many productions including several of The CW’s shows that typically operate on much shorter filming schedules to release than other providers.

Before the series concludes on Netflix, it has to air its final season on The CW, the show’s home. Currently, that’s due to happen as part of the fall 2020 lineup.

There are still seven episodes to go to conclude Supernatural season 15. Given this, we’re currently expecting the final episodes to begin airing in mid-September that would mean the series will wrap up in either October or November 2020.

As for the Netflix release, that will come in the same manner as the previous 13 episodes of Supernatural. That will mean that the series will be completed on Netflix eight days after the season finale airs on The CW.

We’ll keep this post-up-to-date over time as and when we learn of the full release schedule so keep this page bookmarked.

When will Supernatural leave Netflix?

Unfortunately, once the final episodes hit Netflix, that will likely set off the timer as to when Supernatural is then due to leave. Currently, it’s taking around 5 years after the final episodes hit for the series to then leave Netflix.

If that’s the case, it’s likely we’ll see Supernatural depart around 2025 from Netflix in full likely for its new home on HBO Max. The reason it’d head to HBO Max over CBS All Access (both parent companies own The CW) is because the production company and owners of Supernatural is Warner Brothers.

Are you looking forward to catching the final 7 episodes of Supernatural on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.