When will Seasons 4-5 of ‘Outlander’ be on Netflix?

Netflix has now been streaming Outlander for some time but is still massively behind. With season 5 now wrapping up on Starz, we thought we’d revisit our release schedule looking at when both seasons 4 and 5 of Outlander will be on Netflix.

Note: this article is targetted to Netflix users in the United States.

The series that has been up for 6 Golden Globes is among the best premium series on Starz where it airs and just recently finished season 5.

Outlander follows an English combat nurse from the second World War who is transported back to the 1700s.

Now it’s important to note that Starz isn’t who licenses Outlander to Netflix. In fact, it’s Sony TV who sells the show to Starz to broadcast and in the US, Netflix to stream after its window on Starz is up.

Let’s take a look at how Outlander has released on Netflix so far:

Seasons 1 & 2 of Outlander first arrived on Netflix on May 27th, 2019.

Season 3 of Outlander then appeared on Netflix just in time for Christmas 2019 on December 10th, 2019.

Season 4 aired on Starz in late 2018 and wrapped up in January of 2019. Season 5 aired on Starz in February 2020 before recently finishing in May 2020.

When will season 4 of Outlander be on Netflix?

No official release schedule has been released by Netflix regarding the future status of Outlander on Netflix.

However, we can make a couple of predictions as to when it will be made available based on previous additions.

Season 3 was added to Netflix exactly 2 years after its finale aired on Starz.

If that’s to be the case with season 4, we’re not expecting season 4 of Outlander to be on Netflix until January 2021.

When will season 5 of Outlander be on Netflix?

In a similar fashion, if we’re having to wait two years after the season finale, we won’t see Outlander season 5 on Netflix US until May 2022.

In the meantime, we strongly recommend giving Virgin River a watch as well as some of the other period dramas available on Netflix.

Of course, if you can’t wait, you can still stream Outlander on the Starz application or through their channel add-on through Amazon Prime.

Are you looking forward to season 4 of Outlander being on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.