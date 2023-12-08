The long-running NBC series The Blacklist is a fan favorite, with the tenth and final season having now wrapped up its run on NBC and is already available on Netflix in many regions. However, when will it be available in the US? Here’s an updated guide.

Since 2013, we’ve seen the former criminal turned FBI informant capture dozens of criminals. The Blacklist was announced to return for a tenth season on NBC back in February 2022. Only later was it revealed that season 10 would be the final outing for the show.

Filming began on season 10 in September 2022 and cast Anya Banerjee as Siya Malik. The final season consisted of 22 episodes with James Spader, Diego Klattenhoff, Hisham Tawfiq, and Harry Lennix returning.

The final season was pushed back to “midseason,” with the last episodes beginning their run on NBC on February 26th, 2023, before wrapping up in mid-July 2023.

When will The Blacklist Season 10 be on Netflix in the United States?

We’ll start with the United States. Will the delayed start on NBC affect its Netflix release? Unlikely. Season 6 notably started in the midseason and still came to Netflix like all other seasons.

Let’s look back at when new seasons of The Blacklist have hit Netflix in prior years:

Season 4 – 09/07/2017

Season 5 – 09/12/2018

Season 6 – 09/19/2019

Season 7 – 09/18/2020

Season 8 – 10/06/2021

Season 9 – 10/06/2022

Without fail, then, Netflix has always picked up new seasons of The Blacklist between September and October. They always dropped slightly before the new season started airing, suggesting the release was tied to the new air date. We had predicted we’d see the show drop sometime in September or October, but that has not come to fruition.

Instead, we’re hearing from sources that season 10 won’t arrive until 2024. Given the show aired in February 2023, we wouldn’t be surprised to see it added in either January or February. More when we have it.

When will other regions of The Blacklist receive season 10?

Most regions of Netflix receive The Blacklist, with many receiving weekly episode drops. This notably excludes Netflix in the United Kingdom, which doesn’t stream The Blacklist at all.

Among the regions that got weekly drops of The Blacklist season 10 included:

Czech Republic

India

Israel

Portugal

Hungary

Poland

Romania

Netflix in Germany has been announced to receive the tenth season on August 12th, 2023.

https://twitter.com/LightningMcX/status/1680477296203907074

You’ll get the series in Canada around the same time as in the United States (around September 2023). Netflix in Australia, the Netherlands, and most Asian territories must wait until late 2023/early 2024.

Are you looking forward to another season of The Blacklist coming to Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.