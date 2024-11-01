When Will ‘Here’ Starring Tom Hanks and Robin Wright Stream on Netflix?

It’s a reunion for the ages that’s flying under the radar right now. 30 years after Forrest Gump swept the Oscars and became recognized as one of the greatest films of all time, Hanks and Wright reunite on screen for Here, the new Robert Zemeckis film that’s now hitting theaters across the United States. Will the movie come to Netflix? The answer is yes for the United States, but you have a little while before it drops.

Taking advantage of the latest de-aging technology, the movie is based on the graphic novel by Richard McGuire and tells the story of a home over multiple decades and generations, with stories focusing on the inhabitants of said house.

Hanks and Wright are the main two draws of the film, which has received weak reviews from critics thus far. Paul Bettany, Kelly Reilly, and Michelle Dockery also star.

The movie is now in theaters, and given that Sony Pictures, through its Tristar Movies label, is distributing it, that means it’ll be added to Netflix in the United States in early 2025. While we don’t have an exact date just yet, we do know that most Sony movies come to Netflix roughly 120 days after their initial theatrical release. That means the film will drop on March 1st, 2025, but it could come much sooner (like Harold and The Purple Crayon just did) or later.

We’ve got loads of Sony movies to look forward to coming to Netflix in the coming months and years as the fruitful contract between the streamer and the distributor continues into 2025.

Will Here come to Netflix Internationally?

Unlike most Sony Pictures movies we cover, this one may not actually stream on Netflix. That’s because they only acquired domestic distribution rights, meaning that Miramax (who financed the film) sold its underlying rights to other distributors internationally.

So far, we know that Amazon MGM Studios has acquired the movie in select countries like the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and some other European territories, so expect the movie to land on Prime Video at some point. Most other deals are with local distributors, meaning predicting a release date for Netflix is pretty difficult, but we’d predict that you won’t be seeing it anytime soon.

Are you looking forward to watching Here on Netflix in early 2025? Let us know in the comments down below.