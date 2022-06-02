Why ‘All American: Homecoming’ Won’t Be On Netflix

All American: Homecoming won’t be coming to Netflix. That’s now the reality we’re facing despite Netflix having a vested interest in the show given in the US at least, they carry seasons 1-4 of the flagship All American series. Here’s why it won’t be on Netflix and where it’s streaming instead.

Created by April Blair, All American is perhaps the most popular title to still come to Netflix as part of the expansive The CW deal which saw every show pre-2019 come to Netflix.

In season 3 episode 17, entitled Homecoming we got what’s called a backdoor pilot episode. This means that it deliberately sets up a new show in the episode. Fans of The Office will remember NBC tried it in season 9 with what would’ve been The Farm with Dwight Schrute but it didn’t come to anything.

An All American spinoff has been in the works since 2020 with TVLine reporting in December 2020 that it was moving forward. That then aired in February 2022 and wrapped in May 2022.

The spin-off will see the character of Simone Hicks return. The pilot also starred Peyton Alex Smith, Cory Hardrict, Kelly Jenrette, Sylvester Powell, Netta Walker, and Camille Hyde who are all set to appear in the spin-off too.

Will All American: Homecoming be on Netflix?

In the US, we originally said that we didn’t know but not to get your hopes up. Despite earlier reports that some titles from The CW would be shopped to Netflix US individually, we’ve yet to see that actually happen.

Based on the top 10 data, it would suggest that Netflix should’ve tried and won the streaming rights to the show given the connection to the main show but alas that’s not likely to happen.

Instead, the respective owners of new shows on The CW instead receive them via their own streaming service. In most cases that means that shows thus far have only gone to two providers, HBO Max and Paramount+.

That’s the case with All American: Homecoming with the show confirmed to be headed to HBO Max in June 2022.

Now if you’re outside the United States the answer is pretty much the same albeit unless you have HBO Max, you likely won’t be able to stream the show at all. Netflix internationally doesn’t carry the prior three seasons of the main show and will almost certainly not receive the new spinoff.

Would you like to see All American: Homecoming on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.