Fans of the recently added Vinland Saga will be glad to learn that a second season of the Viking anime will begin broadcasting in Japan in early 2023. What this means for the second season of Vinland Saga on Netflix is currently unknown as fans face the possibility of a three-year wait, or a sooner-than-expected return thanks to the English dub.

Subscribers could be waiting up to three years, but hope remains that the English Dub may see the anime return sooner than expected.

Vinland Saga is a Japanese historical-drama anime series based on the manga Vinrando Saga by author Makoto Yukimura. The manga serialization began in April 2005 in Weekly Shōnen Magazine, and soon moved to Monthly Afternoon.

WIT Studio was responsible for the animation of season 1, but the second season will see the anime transition over to Studio MAPPA, the same animators behind incredible anime such as Attack on Titan, and Jujutsu Kaisen.

The story of Vinland Saga takes place at the height of the Vikings power in Europe, chronicling the rise of King Cnut the Great’s ascendency to the English throne, and his North Sea Empire. Meanwhile, young Thorfinn, an Icelandic explorer, serves under a group of mercenaries that are responsible for the murder of his father, for the sole purpose of enacting his revenge against them. But Thorfinn’s true dream is to sail across the sea and find the paradise of Vinland.

Will Vinland Saga season 2 be coming to Netflix?

While fans will be expecting to see the second season of Vinland Saga on Netflix at some point, the streaming service has yet to confirm if this will happen. Even if the second season were to arrive, we are potentially years away from seeing it on Netflix. Here’s why.

The first season was broadcast between July and December 2019, and the second season begins airing in Japan in January 2023.

Considering that the first season didn’t arrive on Netflix until July 2022, three years after the first episode was broadcast, this means Netflix subscribers could be waiting until January 2026 before the arrival of Vinland Saga season 2.

What about the English Dub?

To counter the thought of waiting three years for season 2, there is a chance the anime could return sooner than expected.

According to the wiki, Netflix has the streaming rights for VSI’s English Dub of the anime. This suggests that if VSI is to provide an English Dub soon after the release of the Japanese broadcast, then we could see Vinland Saga season 2 on Netflix as early as late 2023.

However, for now, we await official confirmation from Netflix and Studio Mappa.

Where will I be able to stream Vinland Saga season 2?

At the time of writing it is currently unknown where the second season of Vinland Saga will be available to stream. It would make the most sense to see the anime return to Amazon Prime, where the first season was available exclusively outside of Japan.

Would you like to see the second season of Vinland Saga on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!