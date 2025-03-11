WWE RAW, SmackDown, NXT Netflix Live Schedule for April 2025

The busiest month of the year for wrestling is upon us as the stars of the WWE head to Las Vegas for two incredible nights at Wrestlemania 41. There’s still plenty of weekly action of Raw, Smackdown, and NXT to look forward to in April as the Road to Wrestlemania comes to a climactic end.

Please note that the dates listed in the schedule are for the time of the US broadcast. If you reside in a country such as the United Kingdom, where the live broadcast begins early in the morning, you should apply an extra day to the date when necessary.

Live WWE Premium Events in April 2025

NXT Stand & Deliver Date: Saturday, April 19, 2025 Location: Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, NV Description: The rising superstars of NXT head to Las Vegas to compete for championships and a chance of being called up to the main roster. Broadcast Times: EST: 02:00 PM | GMT: 06:00 PM | PST: 11:00 AM | CET: 08:00 PM | IST: 11:30 PM | AEST: 04:00 AM Countdown: Set Reminder: Google | Outlook | Yahoo

Wrestlemania 41 Night 1 Date: Saturday, April 19, 2025 Location: Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, NV Description: The biggest Wrestling event of the year kicks off with night 1 as the WWE superstars of Raw and SmackDown compete for championship gold and glory. Broadcast Times: EST: 07:00 PM | GMT: 11:00 PM | PST: 04:00 PM | CET: 01:00 AM | IST: 04:30 AM | AEST: 09:00 AM Countdown: Set Reminder: Google | Outlook | Yahoo

Wrestlemania 41 Night 2 Date: Saturday, April 19, 2025 Location: Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nevada Description: The biggest Wrestling event of the year continues with night 2 as the WWE superstars of Raw and SmackDown compete for championship gold and glory. Broadcast Times: EST: 07:00 PM | GMT: 11:00 PM | PST: 04:00 PM | CET: 01:00 AM | IST: 04:30 AM | AEST: 09:00 AM Countdown: Set Reminder: Google | Outlook | Yahoo

WWE RAW Schedule for April 2025

Note: These live apply to all regions, including the United States. Also available in at least 27 countries, including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Czech Republic, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, Israel, India, Lithuania, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Singapore, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Thailand, Turkey, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom.

RAW #N1×14 Date: Monday, April 7, 2025 Location: Target Center, Minneapolis, MN Broadcast Times: EST: 07:00 PM | GMT: 11:00 PM | PST: 04:00 PM | CET: 01:00 AM | IST: 04:30 AM | AEST: 09:00 AM Countdown: Set Reminder: Google | Outlook | Yahoo

RAW #N1×15 Date: Monday, April 14, 2025 Location: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA Broadcast Times: EST: 08:00 PM | GMT: 12:00 AM | PST: 05:00 PM | CET: 02:00 AM | IST: 05:30 AM | AEST: 10:00 AM Countdown: Set Reminder: Google | Outlook | Yahoo

RAW #N1×17 Date: Monday, April 21, 2025 Location: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV Broadcast Times: EST: 08:00 PM | GMT: 12:00 AM | PST: 05:00 PM | CET: 02:00 AM | IST: 05:30 AM | AEST: 10:00 AM Countdown: Set Reminder: Google | Outlook | Yahoo

RAW #N1×18 Date: Monday, April 28, 2025 Location: T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO Broadcast Times: EST: 08:00 PM | GMT: 12:00 AM | PST: 05:00 PM | CET: 02:00 AM | IST: 05:30 AM | AEST: 10:00 AM Countdown: Set Reminder: Google | Outlook | Yahoo

WWE SmackDown Schedule for April 2025

SmackDown #N1×15 Date: Friday, April 4, 2025 Location: Allstate Arena, Chicago, IL Broadcast Times: EST: 08:00 PM | GMT: 12:00 AM | PST: 05:00 PM | CET: 02:00 AM | IST: 05:30 AM | AEST: 11:00 AM Countdown: Set Reminder: Google | Outlook | Yahoo

SmackDown #N1×16 Date: Friday, April 11, 2025 Location: Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA Broadcast Times: EST: 08:00 PM | GMT: 12:00 AM | PST: 05:00 PM | CET: 02:00 AM | IST: 05:30 AM | AEST: 10:00 AM Countdown: Set Reminder: Google | Outlook | Yahoo

SmackDown #N1×17 Date: Friday, April 18, 2025 Location: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV Broadcast Times: EST: 08:00 PM | GMT: 12:00 AM | PST: 05:00 PM | CET: 02:00 AM | IST: 05:30 AM | AEST: 10:00 AM Countdown: Set Reminder: Google | Outlook | Yahoo

SmackDown #N1×18 Date: Friday, April 25, 2025 Location: Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX Broadcast Times: EST: 08:00 PM | GMT: 12:00 AM | PST: 05:00 PM | CET: 02:00 AM | IST: 05:30 AM | AEST: 10:00 AM Countdown: Set Reminder: Google | Outlook | Yahoo

WWE NXT Schedule for April 2025

NXT #N1×14 Date: Tuesday, April 1, 2025 Location: WWE Performance Center Broadcast Times: EST: 08:00 PM | GMT: 12:00 AM | PST: 05:00 PM | CET: 02:00 AM | IST: 05:30 AM | AEST: 11:00 AM Countdown: Set Reminder: Google | Outlook | Yahoo

NXT #N1×15 Date: Tuesday, April 8, 2025 Location: WWE Performance Center Broadcast Times: EST: 08:00 PM | GMT: 12:00 AM | PST: 05:00 PM | CET: 02:00 AM | IST: 05:30 AM | AEST: 10:00 AM Countdown: Set Reminder: Google | Outlook | Yahoo

NXT #N1×16 Date: Tuesday, April 15, 2025 Location: WWE Performance Center Broadcast Times: EST: 08:00 PM | GMT: 12:00 AM | PST: 05:00 PM | CET: 02:00 AM | IST: 05:30 AM | AEST: 10:00 AM Countdown: Set Reminder: Google | Outlook | Yahoo

NXT #N1×17 Date: Tuesday, April 22, 2025 Location: WWE Performance Center Broadcast Times: EST: 08:00 PM | GMT: 12:00 AM | PST: 05:00 PM | CET: 02:00 AM | IST: 05:30 AM | AEST: 10:00 AM Countdown: Set Reminder: Google | Outlook | Yahoo

NXT #N1×18 Date: Tuesday, April 29, 2025 Location: WWE Performance Center Broadcast Times: EST: 08:00 PM | GMT: 12:00 AM | PST: 05:00 PM | CET: 02:00 AM | IST: 05:30 AM | AEST: 10:00 AM Countdown: Set Reminder: Google | Outlook | Yahoo

