WWE RAW, SmackDown, NXT Netflix Live Schedule for April 2025

Picture: Cody Rhodes will face John Cena at Wrestlemania 41.
The busiest month of the year for wrestling is upon us as the stars of the WWE head to Las Vegas for two incredible nights at Wrestlemania 41. There’s still plenty of weekly action of Raw, Smackdown, and NXT to look forward to in April as the Road to Wrestlemania comes to a climactic end.
Please note that the dates listed in the schedule are for the time of the US broadcast. If you reside in a country such as the United Kingdom, where the live broadcast begins early in the morning, you should apply an extra day to the date when necessary.
Live WWE Premium Events in April 2025
NXT Stand & Deliver
Date: Saturday, April 19, 2025
Location: Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, NV
Description: The rising superstars of NXT head to Las Vegas to compete for championships and a chance of being called up to the main roster.
Broadcast Times:
EST: 02:00 PM |
GMT: 06:00 PM |
PST: 11:00 AM |
CET: 08:00 PM |
IST: 11:30 PM |
AEST: 04:00 AM
Note: These live apply to all regions, including the United States. Also available in at least 27 countries, including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Czech Republic, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, Israel, India, Lithuania, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Singapore, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Thailand, Turkey, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom.
RAW #N1×14
Date: Monday, April 7, 2025
Location: Target Center, Minneapolis, MN
Broadcast Times:
EST: 07:00 PM |
GMT: 11:00 PM |
PST: 04:00 PM |
CET: 01:00 AM |
IST: 04:30 AM |
AEST: 09:00 AM