WWE RAW, SmackDown, NXT Netflix Live Schedule for April 2025

Your complete rundown of live WWE on Netflix coming up in April 2025.

Jacob Robinson
Picture: Cody Rhodes will face John Cena at Wrestlemania 41.

The busiest month of the year for wrestling is upon us as the stars of the WWE head to Las Vegas for two incredible nights at Wrestlemania 41. There’s still plenty of weekly action of Raw, Smackdown, and NXT to look forward to in April as the Road to Wrestlemania comes to a climactic end.

Please note that the dates listed in the schedule are for the time of the US broadcast. If you reside in a country such as the United Kingdom, where the live broadcast begins early in the morning, you should apply an extra day to the date when necessary.

Live WWE Premium Events in April 2025

NXT Stand & Deliver

Date: Saturday, April 19, 2025

Location: Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, NV

Description: The rising superstars of NXT head to Las Vegas to compete for championships and a chance of being called up to the main roster.

Broadcast Times: EST: 02:00 PM | GMT: 06:00 PM | PST: 11:00 AM | CET: 08:00 PM | IST: 11:30 PM | AEST: 04:00 AM

Wrestlemania 41 Night 1

Date: Saturday, April 19, 2025

Location: Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, NV

Description: The biggest Wrestling event of the year kicks off with night 1 as the WWE superstars of Raw and SmackDown compete for championship gold and glory.

Broadcast Times: EST: 07:00 PM | GMT: 11:00 PM | PST: 04:00 PM | CET: 01:00 AM | IST: 04:30 AM | AEST: 09:00 AM

Jey Uso Wwe Raw Smackdown Nxt Netflix Live Schedule For April

Picture: Jey Uso will main event night 1 or night 2 of Wrestlemania after winning the 2025 Royal Rumble

Wrestlemania 41 Night 2

Date: Saturday, April 19, 2025

Location: Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nevada

Description: The biggest Wrestling event of the year continues with night 2 as the WWE superstars of Raw and SmackDown compete for championship gold and glory.

Broadcast Times: EST: 07:00 PM | GMT: 11:00 PM | PST: 04:00 PM | CET: 01:00 AM | IST: 04:30 AM | AEST: 09:00 AM

WWE RAW Schedule for April 2025

Note: These live apply to all regions, including the United States. Also available in at least 27 countries, including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Czech Republic, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, Israel, India, Lithuania, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Singapore, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Thailand, Turkey, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom.

Liv Morgan Wwe Raw Smackdown Nxt Netflix Live Schedule For April

RAW #N1×14

Date: Monday, April 7, 2025

Location: Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

Broadcast Times: EST: 07:00 PM | GMT: 11:00 PM | PST: 04:00 PM | CET: 01:00 AM | IST: 04:30 AM | AEST: 09:00 AM

RAW #N1×15

Date: Monday, April 14, 2025

Location: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

Broadcast Times: EST: 08:00 PM | GMT: 12:00 AM | PST: 05:00 PM | CET: 02:00 AM | IST: 05:30 AM | AEST: 10:00 AM

RAW #N1×17

Date: Monday, April 21, 2025

Location: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Broadcast Times: EST: 08:00 PM | GMT: 12:00 AM | PST: 05:00 PM | CET: 02:00 AM | IST: 05:30 AM | AEST: 10:00 AM

RAW #N1×18

Date: Monday, April 28, 2025

Location: T-Mobile Center, Kansas City,  MO

Broadcast Times: EST: 08:00 PM | GMT: 12:00 AM | PST: 05:00 PM | CET: 02:00 AM | IST: 05:30 AM | AEST: 10:00 AM

WWE SmackDown Schedule for April 2025

Cody Rhodes Wwe Raw Smackdown Nxt Netflix Live Schedule For April

SmackDown #N1×15

Date: Friday, April 4, 2025

Location: Allstate Arena, Chicago, IL

Broadcast Times: EST: 08:00 PM | GMT: 12:00 AM | PST: 05:00 PM | CET: 02:00 AM | IST: 05:30 AM | AEST: 11:00 AM

SmackDown #N1×16

Date: Friday, April 11, 2025

Location: Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

Broadcast Times: EST: 08:00 PM | GMT: 12:00 AM | PST: 05:00 PM | CET: 02:00 AM | IST: 05:30 AM | AEST: 10:00 AM

SmackDown #N1×17

Date: Friday, April 18, 2025

Location: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Broadcast Times: EST: 08:00 PM | GMT: 12:00 AM | PST: 05:00 PM | CET: 02:00 AM | IST: 05:30 AM | AEST: 10:00 AM

SmackDown #N1×18

Date: Friday, April 25, 2025

Location: Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX

Broadcast Times: EST: 08:00 PM | GMT: 12:00 AM | PST: 05:00 PM | CET: 02:00 AM | IST: 05:30 AM | AEST: 10:00 AM

WWE NXT Schedule for April 2025

Every Wwe Show Coming To Netflix In January Nxt Logo

NXT #N1×14

Date: Tuesday, April 1, 2025

Location: WWE Performance Center

Broadcast Times: EST: 08:00 PM | GMT: 12:00 AM | PST: 05:00 PM | CET: 02:00 AM | IST: 05:30 AM | AEST: 11:00 AM

NXT #N1×15

Date: Tuesday, April 8, 2025

Location: WWE Performance Center

Broadcast Times: EST: 08:00 PM | GMT: 12:00 AM | PST: 05:00 PM | CET: 02:00 AM | IST: 05:30 AM | AEST: 10:00 AM

NXT #N1×16

Date: Tuesday, April 15, 2025

Location: WWE Performance Center

Broadcast Times: EST: 08:00 PM | GMT: 12:00 AM | PST: 05:00 PM | CET: 02:00 AM | IST: 05:30 AM | AEST: 10:00 AM

NXT #N1×17

Date: Tuesday, April 22, 2025

Location: WWE Performance Center

Broadcast Times: EST: 08:00 PM | GMT: 12:00 AM | PST: 05:00 PM | CET: 02:00 AM | IST: 05:30 AM | AEST: 10:00 AM

NXT #N1×18

Date: Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Location: WWE Performance Center

Broadcast Times: EST: 08:00 PM | GMT: 12:00 AM | PST: 05:00 PM | CET: 02:00 AM | IST: 05:30 AM | AEST: 10:00 AM

