100 Most Popular Movies and Shows on Netflix This Week: June 12th, 2022

Welcome to your comprehensive look at the top 100 movies and shows currently on Netflix around the globe using Netflix’s top 10 data. We’ll be looking at the top 50 most popular TV shows streaming globally and top 50 movies streaming globally for the week ending June 12th, 2022.

Netflix themselves will update their top 10 site this Tuesday with hourly data and expanded lists of individual countries’ most popular content. For a daily look at what’s trending on Netflix around the world, check out our top 10s on Netflix hub.

This data is provided to What’s on Netflix exclusively from FlixPatrol, a tracking service for the popularity of shows and movies using a range of different metrics. This list is compiled by assigning point values to TV and movie top 10s in each country where they gather data.

Most Popular Shows on Netflix Globally This Week

There’s nothing stopping Stranger Things as it enjoys another week not only at the top of the top 10s around the globe but seemingly in an untouchable position picking up over double the amount of points as number 2. The show notably saw a 17% rise in viewing hours from week 1 to week 2 so will we continue to see a rise in week 3? We’ll find out Tuesday.

The Lincoln Lawyer manages to survive in its fifth week on the service having now clocked up over a quarter of a billion hours watched. We still have this down as a certain renewal at Netflix but its future is still unclear officially.

Elsewhere in the list, The Blacklist is gaining momentum in countries where new episodes have dropped (the US is still yet to receive season 9) following its season finale on NBC on May 27th.

Stranger Things (6894 points) The Lincoln Lawyer (3190 points) Surviving Summer (2473 points) Wrong Side of the Tracks (1955 points) The Perfect Mother (1954 points) As The Crow Flies (1938 points) Peaky Blinders (1381 points) First Kill (1166 points) Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey (1132 points) Yo soy Betty la fea (863 points) Pedro El Escamoso (863 points) Two Summers (839 points) Our Blues (731 points) The Blacklist (730 points) Pablo Escobar, The Drug Lord (611 points) Ozark (605 points) The Good Doctor (568 points) Malverde: The Patron Saint (552 points) Café con aroma de mujer (541 points) Intimidad (540 points) Borgen (488 points) My Liberation Notes (485 points) Business Proposal (477 points) SPY x FAMILY (431 points) Pasión de gavilanes (412 points) Who Rules The World (376 points) Tomorrow (356 points) Who Killed Sara? (315 points) Floor is Lava (294 points) Friends (242 points) Bridgerton (231 points) Bienvenidos a Edén (212 points) All of Us are Dead (188 points) The Marked Heart (171 points) She (170 points) Baby Fever (136 points) Mr. Good: Cop or Crook? (123 points) The 100 (118 points) Queen of the South (115 points) Sin Senos sí Hay Paraíso (114 points) Clark (108 points) SpongeBob SquarePants (97 points) Paw Patrol (97 points) Savage Beauty (95 points) Lucifer (90 points) Money Heist (88 points) Till Death (85 points) Erşan Kuneri (80 points) Doctor John (79 points) 2 Good 2 Be True (79 points)

Most Popular Movies on Netflix Globally This Week

Interceptor holds onto the top spot despite Hustle, the new movie starring Adam Sandler, dropping on Netflix globally on Wednesday.

A Perfect Pairing and Senior Year are still holding top 10 positions in most regions around the world despite now being out of Netflix US’s top 10 lists entirely.

RRR continues its impressive run in the top 10s around the world despite the fact that most Indian content usually is only popular in its home country.

Netflix licensed Knives Out in multiple regions this week (mostly in Latin American regions) and it instantly shot up the charts likely in anticipation to Netflix’s sequel coming out in 2022.

Interceptor (6572 points) Hustle (3358 points) A Perfect Pairing (1523 points) Senior Year (1240 points) The Accountant (1199 points) RRR (996 points) Deep Impact (919 points) Knives Out (853 points) Memoirs of a Geisha (755 points) The Angry Birds Movie 2 (671 points) Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (618 points) Sonic the Hedgehog (590 points) Toscana (493 points) The Trip 6 (482 points) Jana Gana Mana (455 points) The Outpost (413 points) Twilight (413 points) The Turning (383 points) Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness (362 points) Horsemen (356 points) Assault on Precinct 13 (340 points) Gangubai Kathiawadi (300 points) 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (297 points) The Twilight Saga: New Moon (280 points) Run (267 points) Stealth (267 points) Waterworld (258 points) Case 39 (245 points) The Losers (245 points) The Takedown (239 points) Predestination (232 points) The Last Castle (227 points) Top Gun (217 points) Public Enemies (211 points) Baywatch (210 points) Hell on the Border (209 points) Venom: Let There Be Carnage (208 points) Jersey (197 points) White House Down (194 points) Don (188 points) Black Hawk Down (182 points) The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (181 points) F*ck Love Too (177 points) 10 Cloverfield Lane (167 points) The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (163 points) Just Like Heaven (158 points) Last Looks (145 points) The Humans & the Mongoose (143 points) Forsaken (143 points) The Witches (143 points)

What have you been watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below.