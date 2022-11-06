‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ and ‘From Scratch’ Tops Netflix Top 100 for November 6th

A two-way fight for the top movie sees All Quiet on the Western Front prevail, with From Scratch topping the TV charts for a second week in a row.

This top 100 is compiled by the Netflix top 10 tracking site FlixPatrol who compiles this list exclusively for What’s on Netflix.

They capture the Netflix top 10s from 89 countries globally to give us the top 50 movies and the top 50 series. How do points work? Well, if a series is in the number 1 spot in Spain, it’s awarded 10 points. If it’s in position 10 on any day, it’s given 1 point. All those points are totaled daily and then on Sunday evening for the weekly top 100.

This is all a precursor to Netflix’s top 10 data dump on Tuesday afternoon.

Missed the top 50 movies and top 50 series for the week ending October 30th? From Scratch was #1 for that week, with The School for Good and Evil topping the movie charts.

Top 50 Movies on Netflix Globally This Week

All Quiet on the Western Front narrowly beat out Jessica Chastain’s and Eddie Redmayne’s The Good Nurse for the top spot this week, with the title performing particularly well across Europe.

The School for Good and Evil, which was first last week, drops down to third position, with the Dutch Netflix Original movie The Takeover rising to #4 in its first week.

All Quiet on the Western Front (5815 points) The Good Nurse (5413 points) The School for Good and Evil (3956 points) The Takeover (2955 points) Wild Is the Wind (2517 points) Beyond the Universe (1784 points) Enola Holmes 2 (1765 points) The Chalk Line (1333 points) 20th Century Girl (1290 points) War (1212 points) Hellhole (828 points) Luckiest Girl Alive (480 points) The Ghost (471 points) The Little Things (471 points) Sing (460 points) Enola Holmes (392 points) Robbing Mussolini (347 points) Uncharted (258 points) Laal Singh Chaddha (251 points) The Boss Baby (221 points) Run All Night (199 points) Dobaaraa (197 points) Memoirs of a Geisha (161 points) The Curse of Bridge Hollow (160 points) Route 10 (146 points) Let Him Go (146 points) Lost Bullet (136 points) Honey 3: Dare to Dance (133 points) Fugitive: The Curious Case of Carlos Ghosn (130 points) Taking Lives (128 points) Run (113 points) Felon (104 points) Clemency (103 points) The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl (100 points) Morbius (100 points) The Next Three Days (99 points) Cici (98 points) 13 Minutes (97 points) White Chicks (91 points) To Russia with Love (88 points) A Man Apart (87 points) Twilight (85 points) You Should Have Left (81 points) The Hunger Games (80 points) Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life (79 points) Wendell & Wild (79 points) Leio (75 points) Franco Escamilla: Eavesdropping (75 points) Superhero Movie (73 points) The Bad Guys (69 points)

Top 50 Series on Netflix Globally This Week

It was a quiet week on the TV front with several shows in the mix and nothing new to knock off From Scratch.

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities picked up momentum in its second week after a rather disappointing first week (no doubt because of its odd release schedule.

From Scratch (4432 points) Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities (3504 points) Inside Man (3018 points) Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (2745 points) The Watcher (2666 points) Dubai Bling (2439 points) Love is Blind (2258 points) The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself (2089 points) Manifest (1586 points) Til Money Do Us Part (1450 points) Young Royals (1088 points) If Only (742 points) Little Women (696 points) Big Mouth (613 points) Pablo Escobar, The Drug Lord (605 points) Killer Sally (565 points) Shuroop (562 points) Once Upon a Small Town (440 points) Sh**ting Stars (423 points) Jirisan (400 points) The Big Bang Theory (392 points) Pasión de gavilanes (329 points) Hunter x Hunter (314 points) Sean eternos: Campeones de América (307 points) Barbarians (293 points) Family Reunion (259 points) Mismatched (225 points) SPY x FAMILY (211 points) Love Between Fairy and Devil (156 points) Shards of Her (154 points) Deadwind (152 points) I Am a Stalker (150 points) Cleaning Up (125 points) The Land of Spirits (121 points) Alchemy of Souls (119 points) Blockbuster (113 points) The Final Score (108 points) Pedro El Escamoso (104 points) The Dragon Prince (101 points) Indian Predator: Murder in a Courtroom (86 points) Romantic Killer (85 points) Café con aroma de mujer (83 points) 2 Good 2 Be True (80 points) Young Sheldon (80 points) Missing: The Other Side (73 points) Love Like the Galaxy (73 points) Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi (71 points) Chainsaw Man (71 points) Les Combattantes (70 points) Chiquititas (70 points)

