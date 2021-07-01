It’s another great start to a new month on Netflix with some truly fantastic new movies being added to the US library. There are a couple of returning favorites, but more importantly, there are movies now available to stream on Netflix for the first time ever.

Here are the best new movies added to Netflix on July 1st, 2021.

Boogie Nights (1997)

Director: Paul Thomas Anderson

Genre: Drama | Runtime: 155 Minutes

Cast: Mark Wahlberg, Julianne Moore, Burt Reynolds, Luis Guzman, John C. Reilly

In the 90s Mark Whalberg was more famous for his time as Marky Mark in Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch than he was an actor. Whalberg’s slow transition into one of Hollywood’s leading men began with his big break in Boogie Nights.

1977, San Fernando Valley, teenage busboy Eddie Adams is recruited by acclaimed porn director Jack Horner. Taking on the pornstar alter ego of Dirk Diggler, he becomes a near-instant hit. Dirk is able to fulfill many of his wildest dreams, but a creeping addiction to drugs and his newfound ego threatens to destroy his life and career.

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997)

Director: Jay Roach

Genre: Adventure, Comedy | Runtime: 94 Minutes

Cast: Mike Myers, Elizabeth Hurley, Michael York, Mimi Rogers, Robert Wagner

Outside of Wayne’s World and Shrek, Austin Powers is arguably the most famous role comedian Mike Myers has ever portrayed!

Left in a cryogenic state for thirty years, the 60s swinging superspy Austin Powers returns to take on his old nemesis and evil genius Dr. Evil.

Midnight Run (1988)

Director: Martin Brest

Genre: Action, Comedy | Runtime: 126 Minutes

Cast: Robert De Niro, Charles Grodin, Yaphet Kotto, John Ashton, Dennis Farina

Robert De Niro has starred in some truly incredible movies throughout his long and illustrious career and while younger audiences may know him more his comedic roles in the 21st century, Midnight Run will always stand as a shining example of how much of a badass he truly was.

Mafia accountant, Jonathan Mardukas is on the run after skipping bail, with a huge bounty on his back he is pursued by bounty hunter Jack Walsh who wants to claim the fee. However, Jack must contend with the mafia, the FBI, and other bounty hunters who are chasing after Mardukas,

Star Trek (2009)

Director: J.J. Abrams

Genre: Adventure, Drama, Sci-Fi | Runtime: 127 Minutes

Cast: Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Simon Pegg, Leonard Nimoy, Zoe Saldana

As one of the most iconic franchises of all time, many were reserved about the idea of rebooting decades of storytelling. But giving J.J. Abrams his due, he managed to turn the latest iteration of Star Trek into an incredibly fun, action-adventure that generated millions of new fans around the world.

A vengeful Romulan from the future travels to the past to enact his revenge against an aging Spock, which changes the fate of the galaxy forever. James T. Kirk, instead of tracing his father’s footsteps, has grown to become a rebellious troublemaker, so when he is challenged by Captain Pike to make something of himself in Starfleet, Kirk immediately butts head with a young Commander Spock.

The Life of David Gale (2003)

Director: Alan Parker

Genre: Crime, Drama | Runtime: 130 Minutes

Cast: Kevin Spacey, Kate Winslet, Laura Linney, Cleo King, Rhona Mitra

If you can overlook the fact that Kevin Spacey is one of the leads of the movie, then you should definitely not be sleeping on The Life of David Gale.

Professor Dave Gale, a college professor who is well known for his anti-capital punishment stance is on death row after being found guilty of committing murder. Convinced he might be innocent, journalist Bitsey Bloom is in a race against time to prove his innocence before he is executed.

Memoirs of a Geisha (2005)

Director: Rob Marshall

Genre: Historical, Drama | Runtime: 145 Minutes

Cast: Ziyi Zhang, Ken Watanabe, Michelle Yeoh, Suzuka Ohgo, Togo Igawa

Unsurprisingly, Memoirs of a Geisha, one of the most beautiful movies of 2005, won three academy awards for Cinematography, Art Direction, and Costume Design.

in 1929, at the age of nine, Chiyo Sakamoto is sold to a geisha boarding house in the entertainment district of Kyoto, Japan, which begins her path of becoming one of Japan’s most celebrated geisha.

What new movies are you going to be watching on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!