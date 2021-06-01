We welcome the start of the new month with a whole heap of excellent movies added to the US library on June 1st, 2021. There are some returning favourites, along with some fantastic new dramas that all subscribers should watch at least once.

Here are the best new movies added to Netflix on June 1st, 2021.

Road to Perdition (2002)

Director: Sam Mendes

Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller | Runtime: 117 Minutes

Cast: Tom Hanks, Tyler Hoechlin, Rob Maxey, Liam Aiken, Jennifer Jason Leigh

Typically the hero of our movies, it was refreshing to see Tom Hanks in the role of mobster. Criminally under rated given Hanks stacked filmography, no one should be sleeping on Road to Perdition.

Michael Sullivan, the enforcer of a dangerous mob boss, is forced to go on the run when his son, Michael Jr., witnesses a murder committed by his boss.

The Outlaw Josey Wales (1976)

Director: Clint Eastwood

Genre: Western | Runtime: 135 Minutes

Cast: Clint Eastwood, Sondra Locke, Chief Dan George, Bill McKinney, John Vernon

For almost fifty years Clint Eastwood has been directing movies, and along with his even longer acting career, the western legend has been one of the most influential figures of Hollywood. The Outlaw Josey Wales takes a step back into his early directing work when Eastwood was still renowned for his popular work in westerns.

After Union Soldiers murder his family, Josey Wales heads west in the hope of making a new life for himself. Josey offers her services to group of settlers, who are in need of protection, finding themselves harrassed by the same Union Soldiers that destroyed Josey’s life.

The Big Lebowski (1998)

Director: Joel Cohen, Ethan Cohen

Genre: Comedy, Crime, Sport | Runtime: 117 Minutes

Cast: Jeff Bridges, John Goodman, Julianne Moore, Steve Buscemi, David HHuddleston

The Big Lebwoski isn’t entirely new to Netflix, but as always it’s a more than welcome return to the US library. Now is the perfect opportunity for fans to return and pay respect to “The Dude,” while new viewers are on in for a real treat.

Slacker and bowler Jeffrey ‘The Dude’ Lebowski is involved in a case of mistaken identity when a millionaire, Jeffrey ‘The Big’ Lebowski, was the target of an assault. When Big’s trophy wife is kidnapped and held to ransom, the Dude is hired to return her home.

Monster vs. Aliens (2009)

Director: Rob Letterman, Conrad Vernon

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure | Runtime: 94 Minutes

Cast: Reese Witherspoon, Rainn Wilson, Stephen Colbert, Seth Rogen, Hugh Laurie, Will Arnett

While not held in the same high regard as Shrek or How to Train Your Dragon, Monster Vs. Aliens is still an incredibly fun and enjoyable adventure that all of the family can watch together.

When Susan Murphy is hit by a meteorite on her wedding day, it transforms her into a giant, with the public giving her the nickname of Ginormica. Susan teams up with a team of fellow monsters when the U.S. Government are in need of help to defeat an Alien mastermind who wants to conquer earth.

The Manchurian Candidate (2004)

Director: Jonathan Demme

Genre: Drama, Mystery, Sci-Fi | Runtime: 129 Minutes

Cast: Denzel Washington, Liev Schreiber, Meryl Streep, Anthony Mackie, Dorian Missick

The 2010s isn’t the only decade subject to remakes, in 2004 an extremely joyable remake of the 1962 classic hit cinemas across the globe.

At the height of the Gulf War, American soldiers are kidnapped and brainwashed for sinister and deadly purposes.

Million Dollar Baby (2004)

Director: Clint Eastwood

Genre: Drama, Sport | Runtime: 132 Minutes

Cast: Hilary Swank, Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, Jay Baruchel, Mike Colter

The second Clint Eastwood movie on the list, and easily one of the best of his career. Million Dollar Baby earned deserved four academy awards. It won the awards for Best Motion Picture, Best Achievement in Directing along with two acting awards for Morgan Freeman and Hilary Swank in their respective categories.

Determined to become the best female boxer, talented athlete Maggie Fitzgerald seeks out grizzled veteran coach Frankie Dunn. Impressed by her talent and determination, Frankie agrees to train her.

The Ring (2002)

Director: Gore Verbinski

Genre: Horror, Mystery | Runtime: 115 Minutes

Cast: Naomi Watts, Martin Henderson, Brian Cox, Jane Alexander, David Dorfman

Who’d have thought that someone with the adorable and sweet voice of Disney’s Lilo in Lilo & Stitch could be the terrifyingly evil Samara. While the American take on the Japanese horror franchise may not be as scary, but by all means its more than enough to make new horror fans poop their pants.

A journlist’s investigation into the death of her niece leads her to a mytersious videotape, which kills a viewer within a week of watching it.

Stand By Me (1986)

Director: Rob Reiner

Genre: Adventure, Drama | Runtime: 89 Minutes

Cast: Wil Wheaton, River Phoenix, Corey Feldman, Jerry O’Connell, Kiefer Sutherland

A true 80s classic, on par with the likes of The Goonies, Never Ending Story and The Princes Bride, Stand By Me is a quintessential watch.

The death of a childhood friend leads a grieving writer to recount a tale from his youth, when his friends found the dead body of a missing boy.

What new movies are you going to be watching on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below.