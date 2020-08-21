Best New Movies Added to Netflix This Week: August 21st, 2020

With only a handful of new additions this week, that’s only left us with a handful of best new movies to select. Thankfully, there are some excellent titles from the list below you should be watching on Netflix this weekend.

There weren’t any new documentary highlights this week (although Semesta is worth watching if you’re a fan of Indonesian content) but we’ve got you covered as we’ve recently taken to IMDb and RT to find out the best docs currently on Netflix.

As always, you can find full roundups of what’s new on Netflix via our new on Netflix sections.

Here are the best new movies on Netflix this week:

Seventh Son (2014)

Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy

Director: Sergei Bodrov

Cast: Jeff Bridges, Ben Barnes, Julianne Moore, Alicia Vikander

Runtime: 102 min

Our first two additions were added back last Sunday where Netflix got three blockbuster movies.

Seventh Son is a huge fantasy epic with some big names involved but mainly went ignored when it released in cinemas over half a decade ago.

You’ll follow Mother Malkin who escapes the pit for which she was imprisoned in and it’s down to a brand new recruit to bring her down.

Sadly, critics weren’t kind for the CGI-heavy movie but audience scores have been far kinder.

Les Miserables (2012)

Director: Tom Hooper

Genre: History, Musical | Runtime: 158 Minutes

Cast: Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe, Anne Hathaway, Amanda Seyfried, Eddie Redmayne

One of the best films of 2012, Les Miserable is now the standard-setter of all musical film adaptations. Winning three well-deserved academy awards, including the best supporting actress award for Anna Hathaway, Les Miserables should be on your list of films to watch this weekend.

19th Century France and the people are under the rule of another tyrannical royal. Jean Valjean, a former convict, has been chased mercilessly across the country by the police officer Javert for breaking his parole. When one of his former-factory workers dies, he agrees to adopt her daughter Cosette, a decision which changes Jean Valjean, and the lives of many others forever.

The Founder (2016)

Director: John Lee Hancock

Genre: Biography, Drama | Runtime: 115 Minutes

Cast: Michael Keaton, Nick Offerman, John Carroll Lynch, Linda Cardellini, B.J. Novak

The golden arches of McDonald’s are one of the most iconic symbols on the planet. Serving hundreds of millions of customers every year, McDonald’s is a powerhouse that came from highly controversial and yet humble beginnings.

Ray Kroc, a salesman with the hunger to earn more in life learns of a highly popular drive-in restaurant in San Bernardino, run by Mac and Dick McDonald. Amazed by their ethic and efficient way of delivering good quality food fast to customers Ray leads. the McDonald’s brothers down a path that changes the future of fast food forever.

Kill the Irishman (2011)

Director: Jonathan Hensleigh

Genre: Biography, Crime, Drama | Runtime: 106 Minutes

Cast: Ray Stevenson, Christopher Walken, Vincent D’Onofrio, Val Kilmer

Mobster film aficionados should definitely be streaming Kill the Irishman this weekend. With some excellent acting, a great real-life story with some truly excellent drama, you’d be hard-pressed to not be entertained.

By igniting a giant turf war in the city of Cleveland in the 1970s, mobster Danny Greene causes the destruction of multiple Mafias across many major cities in the United States.

Johnny English

Director: Peter Howitt

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy | Runtime: 88 Minutes

Cast: Rowan Atkinson, John Malkovich, Natalie Imbruglia, Ben Miller, Greg Wise

If Bond would be your first British spy of choice, then Johnny English would be last on that list. Rowan Atkinson found an extremely memorable role and hilarious role in Johnny English and has since played the incompetent disaster artist twice since.

Thanks to an attack on the MI5 headquarters, all of the agents have been killed, except for one, Johnny English. Leaving Agent English as the last of Britain’s spies, he’s the most confident but utterly incompetent.

Good Kisser (2019)

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Director: Wendy Jo Carlton

Cast: Kari Alison Hodge, Julia Eringer, Courtney McCullough, Rachel Paulson

In terms of hidden gems added this week, many will look at Good Kisser.

The LGBTQ movie sees a couple trying to spice up their relationship by introducing a third woman into the dynamic and sparks fly but not in the ways you’d expect.

The movie only saw a limited release earlier this year so this will likely be most people’s first chance to check it out.

What new. movies on Netflix will you be watching this week? Let us know in the comments below!