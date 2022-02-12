Best New Movies on Netflix This Week: February 12th-13th, 2022

It’s finally the weekend and if you’re planning on a movie night, we’ve got you covered. Here are the best of the new movies that have arrived on Netflix over the past week.

For a full rundown of everything that was added to Netflix over the past 7 days, check out our what’s new on Netflix hub.

N = Netflix Original

St. Vincent (2014)

Director: Theodore Melfi

Genre: Comedy, Drama | Runtime: 102 Minutes

Cast: Bill Murray, Melissa. McCarthy, Naomi Watts, Jaeden Martell, Chris O’Dowd

This well-reviewed movie returned to Netflix on Thursday.

Vincent is an old Vietnam vet whose stubbornly hedonistic ways have left him without money or a future. Things change when his new next-door neighbor’s son, Oliver, needs a babysitter and Vince is willing enough for a fee. From that self-serving act, an unexpected friendship forms as Vincent and Oliver find so much of each other’s needs through each other.

As Vincent mentors Oliver in street survival and otherworldly ways, Oliver begins to see more in the old man than just his foibles. When life takes a turn for the worse for Vincent, both of them find the best in each other than no one around them suspects.

The Kindness of Strangers (2019)

Director: Lone Scherfig

Genre: Drama | Runtime: 112 Minutes

Cast: Zoe Kazan, Esben Smed, Jack Fulton, Finlay Wojtak-Hissong, Andrea Riseborough

Clara and her two sons escape from her abusive husband with little more than their car and plan to start over in New York. After the car towed away, the family meets Alice, who gets them into an emergency shelter. While stealing food at a Russian restaurant called ‘Winter Palace, Clara meets Marc, who has been given the chance to help the old eatery regain its former glory. The ‘Winter Palace,’ soon becomes a place of unexpected encounters between people who are all undergoing some sort of crisis and whom fate has now brought together.

A Bad Moms Christmas (2017)

Director: Jon Lucas, Scott Moore

Genre: Comedy | Runtime: 104 Minutes

Cast: Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Jay Hernandez, Christine Baranski

Three under-appreciated and over-burdened women rebel against the challenges and expectations of the Super Bowl for moms: Christmas. And as if creating a more perfect holiday for their families wasn’t hard enough, they must do all of that while hosting and entertaining their own mothers. By the end of the journey, our moms will redefine how to make the holidays special for all and discover a closer relationship with their mothers.

Love and Leashes (2022) N

Director: Hyeon Jin Park

Genre: Comedy, Romance | Runtime: 117 Minutes

Cast: Seo Hyun, Lee Jun Young, Kim Bo Ra

Despite his straight-laced, cold, and blunt demeanor, Jung Ji Hoo is still adored by his female co-workers. One day, his co-worker Ji Woo, mistakenly opens a package of Ji Hoo’s, accidentally revealing for all the world to see one of his sexual fetishes. Passing it off as owning a pet, in secret, Ji Hoo and Ji Woo arrange a contract, that begins a racy romance and the indulgence of Ji Hoo’s fetish for slave/master fantasies.

Child of Kamiari Month (2021) N

Director: Takana Shirai

Genre: Anime, Drama, Fantasy | Runtime: 99 Minutes

Cast: Aju Makita, Maaya Sakamoto, Miyu Irino, Riko Nagase, Chafurin

A year after losing her mother, a little girl learns that she must journey across Japan to the annual gathering of gods in the sacred land of Izumo.

