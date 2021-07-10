Best New Movies Added to Netflix This Week: July 10th, 2021

Subscribers can look forward to a bloody prequel to last week’s Fear Street 1994 with the release of Fear Street: Part 2: 1978. There are plenty more enjoyable films to be watched on Netflix this week.

Here are the best new movies on Netflix this week:

Fear Street Part 2: 1978 (2021) N

Director: Leigh Janiak

Genre: Drama, Horror, Mystery | Runtime: 109 Minutes

Cast: Sadie Sink, Emily Rudd, Ryan Simpkins, McCabe Slye, Gillian Jacobs

Part 2 of the Fear Street trilogy will provide a gory and detailed account of the events of the Camp Nightwing massacre, and lay the foundation for next week’s finale.

16 years before the events of Shadyside murders in 1994, the campers and counselors of Camp Nightwing face a fight for their lives when another Shadysider falls victim to the witch’s curse.

How I Became a Superhero (2021) N

Director: Douglas Attal

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy | Runtime: 97 Minutes

Cast: Pio Marmaï, Leïla Bekhti, Vimala Pons, Swann Arlaud, Farid Afifi

With the superhero content coming thick and fast the past decade, we’re always looking for fresh new takes on the genre. While the idea of drugs providing normal people with powers isn’t an original idea, How I Became a Superhero has refreshing its own refreshing take on the sub-plot.

Superheroes, now a part of everyday life in Paris, France, compete to become the most famous, sometimes at all costs. But when a new and dangerous drug hits the Parisian streets, suddenly mortals develop superpowers of their own. Aided by two former superheroes, Monte Carlo and Callista, it’s up to Paris detectives Moreau and Schaltzmann to dismantle the emerging drug empire.

Major Grom: Plague Doctor (2021) N

Director: Oleg Trofim

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: 136 Minutes

Cast: Tikhon Zhiznevskiy, Alexander Seteykin, Lyubov Aksyonova, Sergei Goroshko, Aleksey Malakov

It’s not often Netflix picks up an Original from Russia, so we certainly don’t recommend you sleep on Major Grom; Plague Doctor, and give it a watch this weekend.

In the Russian city of St. Petersburg, the highly respected Police Major Igor Grom faces the greatest challenge of his career when a plague doctor mask-wearing vigilante begins murdering the corrupt social elite.

This Little Love of Mine (2021)

Director: Christine Luby

Genre: Drama, Romance | Runtime: 91 Minutes

Cast: Saskia Hampele, Liam McIntyre, Lynn Gilmartin, James Blee, Lennox Broadley

If you’re looking for a little romantic escape this weekend then look no further than This Little Love of Mine.

Laura is about to become a partner at her law firm, but first, she needs to find a replacement to become the head of her grandfather’s billion-dollar company. She returns to her small tropical island home and reaches out to her childhood friend Chip. Initially uninterested, Chip proposes a deal that for every moment of fun or relaxation she can afford, he will read a page of the contract

Midnight Sun (2018)

Director: Scott Speer

Genre: Drama, Romance | Runtime: 91 Minutes

Cast: Bella Thorne, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Rob Riggle, Quinn Shephard, Ken Tremblett

For a film made on a tiny budget of $2.8 million, it made a respectable $27.4 million at the box office. A real tear-jerker, we doubt many teens will be able to keep a dry eye with this one.

Suffering from a rare condition that doesn’t allow her to go into sunlight, Katie Price is forced to stay inside during the day, and but can leave her home at night. When Katie meets Charlie, she quickly develops a crush on him, but struggles to decide between telling him or her condition, or pretend to lead a normal life.

