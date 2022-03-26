Best New Movies Added to Netflix This Week: March 26th, 2022

It’s been a quiet week on Netflix this past week thanks to the streaming service paving the way for Bridgerton season 2. However, the weekend has come in clutch with two great welcome additions to the Netflix library for the best new movies this week.

Here are the best new movies on Netflix this week:

Blade Runner 2049 (2017)

Director: Denis Villeneuve

Genre: Action, Drama, Mystery | Runtime: 164 Minutes

Cast: Harrison Ford, Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, Dave Bautista, Robin Wright

Over the past decade, there have been many sequels, prequels, and reboots of Hollywood’s most beloved movies. Arguably, one of the best of the bunch has been Denis Villeneuve’s Blade Runner 2049, a worthy sequel packed with incredible visuals, an incredible score, and a great story.

It’s been thirty years since the former blade runner, Rick Deckard went missing. Officer K is the new blade runner for the Los Angeles Police Department and unearths a long-buried and grave secret that threatens to destroy what little is left of society.

King of Thieves (2018)

Director: James Marsh

Genre: Biography, Crime, Drama | Runtime: 108 Minutes

Cast: Michael Caine, Francesca Annis, Olivia Le Andersen, Jim Broadbent, Charlie Cox

Based on one of the most infamous robberies in British history, the Hatton Garden safe deposit burglary, King of Thieves is a fun and overly dramatic take on one of Britain’s most famous crimes.

Brian Reader, a famous art thief, spots an opportunity to pull off the biggest bank heist in British history, and with his band of misfit criminals steal over 200 million pounds of jewels and money. But, when the police investigation begins, the crew’s arguments over how to split their horde of stolen goods threaten to derail everything of paranoia and distrust sets in.

Love Like the Falling Petals (2022) N

Director: Yoshihiro Fukagawa

Genre: Drama, Romance | Runtime: 128 Minutes

Cast: Kento Nakajima, Honoka Matsumoto

It’s taken almost four months, but Love Like the Falling Petals is the first Japanese Netflix Original movie of 2022.

Haruto Asakura, once an aspiring photographer, falls in love with hairdresser Misaki Ariake and asks her out on a date. Upon watching Misaki work hard to achieve her dreams, it inspires Haruto to return to photography, but their romance is at threat of ending swiftly as Misaki is diagnosed with a rare disease that ages her ten times faster than normal.

Bulbul Can Sing (2018)

Director: Rima Das

Genre: Drama | Runtime: 95 Minutes

Cast: Pakija Begam, Arnali Das, Manoranjan Das, Bonita Thakuriya, Manabendra Das

An enjoyable tear-jerking watch that all subscribers can enjoy.

Exploring their sexual identities in the face of the patriarchal rules of their Assamese village, a teenager and her two friends are rocked by tragedy.

