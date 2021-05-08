Best New Movies Added to Netflix This Week: May 8th, 2021

There’s a great selection of new movies available for subscribers to stream Netflix this week. From academy award-winning actors, zombies, and an epic time-traveling adventure, there’s a little something for everyone on Netflix to binge this weekend.

Here are the best new movies on Netflix this week:

Zombieland (2009)

Director: Ruben Fleischer

Genre: Adventure, Comedy, Horror| Runtime: 88 Minutes

Cast: Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, Woody Harrelson

Zombieland was a much-needed breath of fresh air in the saturated zombie movie genre. Up there with the likes of Shaun of the Dead, Zombieland is without a doubt a modern classic, but the less said about its sequel the better.

A shy student but surprisingly apt at surviving the zombie apocalypse is on his way to Ohio to try and reach his family. Along the way, he meets a gun-toting bruiser from Tennesee in search of Twinkies, and two sisters trying to reach a theme park while traversing a zombie-infested America.

Back to the Future Trilogy (1985-1990)

Director: Robert Zemeckis

Genre: Adventure, Comedy, Sci-Fi

Cast: Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson, Thomas F. Wilson, Elisabeth Shue

One of the most iconic movie trilogies of all time, Back to the Future, returns to Netflix!

Marty McFly is accidentally sent back in time to the year 1955 in a time-traveling DeLorean. By interrupting his parents’ fateful meeting, Marty is on course to be wiped from existence. To help his parents fall in love, and to return to the year 1985, Marty enlists the help of Doc Brown, thirty years before the inventor builds his time machine.

The Land Before Time (1988)

Director: Don Bluth

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Drama | Runtime: 69 Minutes

Cast: Pat Hingle, Gabriel Damon, Judith Barsi, Candace Hutson, Will Ryan

For millennials, The Land Before Time is as iconic as they come for animated features. Despite the fact the franchise went on to have 13 sequels, none of them quite live up to the original.

After being separated from his grandparents, a young brontosaurus and his friends of young dinosaurs set out to find the Great Valley, and reunite with their families.

Mystic River (2003)

Director: Clint Eastwood

Genre: Crime, Drama | Runtime: 138 Minutes

Cast: Sean Penn, Tim Robbins, Kevin Bacon, Laurence Fishbourne, Marcia Gay Harden

Actors, Sean Penn, and Tim Robbins cleaned up at the Academy Awards for their performances in Mystic River. Penn took home the award for best actor, while Robbins picked up the accolade for best supporting actor. The film was nominated for four further awards in categories such as Best Picture, Best Actress in a Supporting Role, Best Director and Best Writing, Adapted Screenplay.

The lives of three childhood friends, Jimmy, Dave, and Sean were changed forever when Dave was abducted and sexually assaulted. 19 years later, and the trio have grown apart from each other. Jimmy is an ex-con running a neighborhood store, Sean is a detective for the police, and Dave, despite being haunted by his past is a blue-collar worker. Tragedy strikes yet again when Katie, the daughter of Jimmy, is murdered.

Scarface (1983)

Director: Brian De Palma

Genre: Crime, Drama | Runtime: 170 Minutes

Cast: Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer, Steven Bauer, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio, Robert Loggia

Al Pacino will be remembered for the many iconic roles he’s had over his career, but arguably one of the most iconic performances for the eight-time academy award nominee is his role as drug kingpin Tony Montana.

A Cuban immigrant from humble beginnings rises to the top of the Miami criminal underworld to become a drug Kingpin, but by succumbing to greed he attracts the attention of the drug cartels.

What movies are you going to be watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments below!