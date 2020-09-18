Best New Movies Added to Netflix This Week: September 18th, 2020

Not a huge selection of movies from the last week, but still a solid collection that you should definitely consider watching this weekend. Here’s our picks of the best new movies that you should watch over the weekend and if not, add to your queue for later down the road.

Here are the best new movies on Netflix this week:

One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (1975)

Director: Milos Forman

Genre: Drama | Runtime: 133 Minutes

Cast: Jack Nicholson, Louise Fletcher, Michael Berryman, Danny Devito, Josip Elic

One of the greatest films of the 20th Century, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest should be on every subscribers bucket list of movies. The 70s classic is one of only three films to have won all five major awards, which includes the award for Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay.

To avoid doing hard labor, a criminal, Randle Patrick McMurphy, is successful in his insanity plea and is admitted to a mental institution. Upon meeting the tyrant head nurse Mildred Ratched, Randle rallies up the patients and causes chaos in the institution as he looks to escape from the facility and in a bid for freedom.

Raising Victor Vargas (2002)

Director: Peter Sollett

Genre: Drama, Romance | Runtime: 88 Minutes

Cast: Victor Rasuk, Donna Maldonado, Kevin Rivera

If you’re looking for a laid back and easy watch this weekend, look no further than Raising Victor Vargas.

Ladies man Victor Vargas attempts to win the affections of the neighborhood beauty, Judy while contending with his eccentric family.

East Side Sushi (2015)

Director: Anthony Lucero

Genre: Drama | Runtime: 106 Minutes

Cast: Diana Elizabeth Torres, Yutaka Takeuchi, Rodrigo Duarte Clark, Kaya Jade Aguirre

Any film that’s about overcoming discrimination and wishes to promote equality gets an A+ from us. Sushi lovers may also be left drooling so you’ve been warned.

Fruit cart vendor and single mother Juana has perfected the art of slicing and dicing with expert precision. Deciding to take a job at a local sushi restaurant, Juana becomes infatuated with sushi and begins making her own. When she asks to become a sushi chef Juana is met with discrimination for her race and gender. Undeterred, Juana takes on the challenge to prove she has the right to achieve her dream.

Bastille Day (2016)

Director: James Watkins

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama | Runtime: 92 Minutes

Cast: Idris Elba, Richard Madden, Charlotte Le Bon, Kelly Reilly, José Garcia

What more could you want from a movie with two British actors taking on American accents and high octane chases through the streets and roofs of Paris?

Michael Mason, an American pickpocket in Paris, accidentally steals a handbag full of explosives and is soon roped into an anti-terrorist mission lead by CIA agent Sean Briar.

Which new movie will you be watching on Netflix this weekend? Let us know in the comments below!