Best New Movies on Netflix Added This Month: February 9th, 2021

Welcome to another roundup (albeit horrifically late by around two weeks) of the best new movies now available on Netflix. We’ll be taking you through some of the best movies added on February 1st through to February 9th.
Now let’s get into some movie recommendations!
Inception (2010)
Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi, Thriller
Director: Christopher Nolan
Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Elliot Page, Tom Hardy
Runtime: 148 min
The first of two Leonardo DiCaprio movies you’ll find on this list (who will be featuring in the Netflix Original movie Don’t Look Up later in the year).
Christopher Nolan is the definition of a visionary filmmaker and while I personally think Interstellar still nudges Inception, it’s a very close second. Playing on the concepts of dreams within dreams, the movie does a superb job at keeping you engrossed for the entirety of the film.
Shutter Island (2010)
Genre: Mystery, Thriller
Director: Martin Scorsese
Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Ruffalo, Ben Kingsley, Max von Sydow
Runtime: 138 min
Another master class in filmmaking from Martin Scorsese in this movie that’s now over a decade old.
The thriller sees a U.S. Marshal investigating the disappearance of a murderer.
The true genius of its story lies in its twists which if you haven’t seen, I’m not going to spoil for you here. It ranks in the top 200 movies of all time on IMDb and is very much worthy of your time while it spends some time on Netflix again.
Malcolm & Marie (2021)
Genre: Drama, Romance
Director: Sam Levinson
Cast: Zendaya, John David Washington
Writer: Sam Levinson
Runtime: 106 min
Critics don’t seem to be able to make heads or tails about this one and that’s because it’s absolutely baked with contradictions and hypocrisy and that’s what’s so glorious about it.
The black and white flick is set in a single setting and sees a couple returning home from a movie premiere but tensions arise when the pair let out their truths.
The movie itself is more akin to what you’d see from a stage play and features two excellent performances even if you may not find the talky nature of the movie particularly engaging.
War Dogs (2016)
Genre: Biography, Comedy, Crime, Drama, War
Director: Todd Phillips
Cast: Miles Teller, Steve Lantz, Gregg Weiner, David Packouz
Runtime: 114 min
Awards: Nominated for 1 Golden Globe. Another 2 nominations.
Todd Phillips is one of the moviemakers who has been locked over at Warner Brothers for a number of years and aside from his major supervillain movie, War Dogs has been my personal favorite of his.
The story revolves around a pair of nitwits who manage to blag a contract that’s worth several hundreds of millions of dollars.
The Patriot (2000)
Genre: Action, Drama, History, War
Director: Roland Emmerich
Cast: Mel Gibson, Heath Ledger, Joely Richardson, Jason Isaacs
Runtime: 165 min
Awards: Nominated for 3 Oscars. Another 9 wins & 17 nominations.
Arguably Mel Gibson’s finest movie to date is this historic war drama set during the American Revolution. Gibson plays a farmer who is recruited to help lead the rebellion against the British.
The movie is a long watch so set aside plenty of time if it’s your first time watching.
So there you (finally) have it – what movies have you been checking out on Netflix recently? Let us know in the comments down below.