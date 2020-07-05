Best New Movies on Netflix: July 5th, 2020

Close to 80 brand new movies hit Netflix this week and we’re here to pick out our favorite new movies as per our ongoing weekly feature. There’s something for everyone with some classics added, excellent animated features and

It’s been an extremely busy week for new movies on Netflix so doing a top 5 of the week does a huge disservice to what has come out this week. We’ll be featuring more of what came on July 1st throughout the other weekly movie highlights coming later in the month.

We’ve also got our favorite new TV series in a separate list here in case you’re looking a series to get your teeth stuck into. Also worth mentioning that we’ve increased our top overall movie list to 100 titles!

Let’s now get into our top movie picks of the week.

Schindler’s List

Genre: Biography, Drama, History

Director: Steven Spielberg

Cast: Liam Neeson, Ben Kingsley, Ralph Fiennes, Caroline Goodall

Runtime: 195 min

It should be no surprise Schindler’s List tops our movie list for this week given it won seven Oscars and remains essential viewing.

Featuring Liam Neeson, the Spielberg directed epic is about Poland during the Second World War and one factory owners attempt at preventing the ongoing persecution of Jewish workers.

Stardust

Genre: Adventure, Family, Fantasy, Romance

Director: Matthew Vaughn

Cast: Ian McKellen, Bimbo Hart, Alastair MacIntosh, David Kelly

Runtime: 127 min

Complete with a blockbuster cast, this excellent fantasy movie is perfect for all ages.

It’s about one mans journey into a fantasy realm in the hopes to retrieve a fallen star for his hopeful future wife. It’s a super underrated flick that doesn’t feature in enough top fantasy movies but we’re hopefully doing it some justice here.

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm (1993)

Genre: Animation, Action, Crime, Drama, Mystery, Sci-Fi, Thriller

Director: Eric Radomski, Bruce Timm, Kevin Altieri, Boyd Kirkland, Frank Paur, Dan Riba

Cast: Kevin Conroy, Dana Delany, Hart Bochner, Stacy Keach

Runtime: 76 min

Much of Batman has departed Netflix and other streaming services in recent months for its new home on HBO Max. However, Netflix US did manage to pick up perhaps one of the best-animated features in the DC universe.

The excellently animated feature from the early 90s follows Batman who has been accused of a series of murders but is actually committed by a new vigilante in Gotham.

Splice (2009)

Genre: Drama, Horror, Sci-Fi

Director: Vincenzo Natali

Cast: Adrien Brody, Sarah Polley, Delphine Chanéac, Brandon McGibbon

Runtime: 104 min

For the horror fans among you, you’ve probably already checked out the excellent Splice before but now is your chance to do so on Netflix.

The R rated movie plays out a truly unique way as we follow two scientists attempting to create a human-animal hybrid.

The Karate Kid Trilogy

Genre: Action, Drama, Family, Sport

Not one but all three of the original Karate Kid movies dropped on Netflix on July 1st and couldn’t come to Netflix at a better time.

You see, Netflix just recently announced it would be the new home of the spin-off YouTube Original series, Cobra Kai. The series directly ties into these three movies so is a perfect time to revisit or experience to get invested in the upcoming third season.

The Witches (1990)

Genre: Adventure, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Horror, Mystery

Director: Nicolas Roeg

Cast: Anjelica Huston, Mai Zetterling, Jasen Fisher, Rowan Atkinson

Runtime: 91 min

Netflix, just like with The Karate Kid, wants you invested in the Roald Dahl universe with its upcoming slate of movies and series from the world so it’s apt that Netflix got the 1990 cult classic, The Witches this week.

The movie follows a boy who finds himself crashing a witch convention and must put a stop to their evil plans.

