Best New Movies on Netflix: July 5th, 2020

Close to 80 brand new movies hit Netflix this week and we’re here to pick out our favorite new movies as per our ongoing weekly feature. There’s something for everyone with some classics added, excellent animated features and
It’s been an extremely busy week for new movies on Netflix so doing a top 5 of the week does a huge disservice to what has come out this week. We’ll be featuring more of what came on July 1st throughout the other weekly movie highlights coming later in the month.
We’ve also got our favorite new TV series in a separate list here in case you’re looking a series to get your teeth stuck into. Also worth mentioning that we’ve increased our top overall movie list to 100 titles!
Let’s now get into our top movie picks of the week.
Schindler’s List
Genre: Biography, Drama, History
Director: Steven Spielberg
Cast: Liam Neeson, Ben Kingsley, Ralph Fiennes, Caroline Goodall
Runtime: 195 min
It should be no surprise Schindler’s List tops our movie list for this week given it won seven Oscars and remains essential viewing.
Featuring Liam Neeson, the Spielberg directed epic is about Poland during the Second World War and one factory owners attempt at preventing the ongoing persecution of Jewish workers.
Stardust
Genre: Adventure, Family, Fantasy, Romance
Director: Matthew Vaughn
Cast: Ian McKellen, Bimbo Hart, Alastair MacIntosh, David Kelly
Runtime: 127 min
Complete with a blockbuster cast, this excellent fantasy movie is perfect for all ages.
It’s about one mans journey into a fantasy realm in the hopes to retrieve a fallen star for his hopeful future wife. It’s a super underrated flick that doesn’t feature in enough top fantasy movies but we’re hopefully doing it some justice here.
Batman: Mask of the Phantasm (1993)
Genre: Animation, Action, Crime, Drama, Mystery, Sci-Fi, Thriller
Director: Eric Radomski, Bruce Timm, Kevin Altieri, Boyd Kirkland, Frank Paur, Dan Riba
Cast: Kevin Conroy, Dana Delany, Hart Bochner, Stacy Keach
Runtime: 76 min
Much of Batman has departed Netflix and other streaming services in recent months for its new home on HBO Max. However, Netflix US did manage to pick up perhaps one of the best-animated features in the DC universe.
The excellently animated feature from the early 90s follows Batman who has been accused of a series of murders but is actually committed by a new vigilante in Gotham.
Splice (2009)
Genre: Drama, Horror, Sci-Fi
Director: Vincenzo Natali
Cast: Adrien Brody, Sarah Polley, Delphine Chanéac, Brandon McGibbon
Runtime: 104 min
For the horror fans among you, you’ve probably already checked out the excellent Splice before but now is your chance to do so on Netflix.
The R rated movie plays out a truly unique way as we follow two scientists attempting to create a human-animal hybrid.
The Karate Kid Trilogy
Genre: Action, Drama, Family, Sport
Not one but all three of the original Karate Kid movies dropped on Netflix on July 1st and couldn’t come to Netflix at a better time.
You see, Netflix just recently announced it would be the new home of the spin-off YouTube Original series, Cobra Kai. The series directly ties into these three movies so is a perfect time to revisit or experience to get invested in the upcoming third season.
The Witches (1990)
Genre: Adventure, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Horror, Mystery
Director: Nicolas Roeg
Cast: Anjelica Huston, Mai Zetterling, Jasen Fisher, Rowan Atkinson
Runtime: 91 min
Netflix, just like with The Karate Kid, wants you invested in the Roald Dahl universe with its upcoming slate of movies and series from the world so it’s apt that Netflix got the 1990 cult classic, The Witches this week.
The movie follows a boy who finds himself crashing a witch convention and must put a stop to their evil plans.
There’s been plenty of other movies added to Netflix this week – what has been your favorite? Let us know in the comments down below.