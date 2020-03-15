Best New Movies on Netflix: March 15th, 2020

As it’s the end of the week and we just got a bunch of new movies, we thought we’d pick out five of our favorites from the past 7 days to touchdown on Netflix in the US. We could all use a rest bite right now and hopefully, Netflix will provide just that.

If you’re in need of a new TV series, Jacob walked us through the best five new titles in that category yesterday.

As always you can find a full list of what’s new on Netflix right here on What’s on Netflix.

Dean (2016)

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Director: Demetri Martin

Cast: Asif Ali, Jesaiah Baer, Kathrine Barnes, H. Jon Benjamin

Runtime: 94 min

We’ll kick off with two smaller titles that touched down this week.

Dean is a small budget comedy movie from four years ago that looks into the life of a man who travels and finds love shortly after his mother passing away.

While it’s certainly not laugh out loud funny, it’s a heartwarming and often touching rom-com.

JUSTINE (2018)

Genre: Drama

Director: Stephanie Turner

Cast: Darby Stanchfield, Josh Stamberg, Glynn Turman, Cleo King

Runtime: 104 mins

Justine from Ana DuVernay’s Array distribution label will almost certainly fly under the majority of people’s radar but don’t let that be the case for you.

The down-to-earth and gut-punching drama tells us the story of a mother who is mourning the loss of her late husband trying to pick up the pieces and rebuild a new life.

A true Netflix gem. Do not let this go.

Lost Girls (2020)

Genre: Drama, Mystery, Thriller

Director: Liz Garbus

Cast: Thomasin McKenzie, Amy Ryan, Gabriel Byrne, Dean Winters

Netflix’s big movie for the week was Lost Girls. Although the movie did not perform well at the Sundance Festival, audiences have seemed to have taken to it better.

The mystery thriller features Amy Ryan who is outstanding in this role considering she’s mostly known for her comedy acting in NBC’s The Office.

We follow a woman whose daughter disappears and takes it into her own hands to get justice and find out where she went.

Q Ball (2019)

Genre: Documentary

Director: Michael Tolajian

Cast: Anthony Ammons, Lenny Costa, Rafael Cuevas, Tevin Fournette

Runtime: 96 min

Our favorite documentary of the week is Q Ball.

The sports documentary takes a look into a basketball squad in the San Quentin Prison.

It’s the first of two prison-based documentaries this week with Ken Burns and Lynn Novick’s College Behind Bars also hitting Netflix this week.

Aftermath (2017)

Genre: Drama, Thriller

Director: Elliott Lester

Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Scoot McNairy, Maggie Grace, Judah Nelson

Runtime: 94 min

And finally, if you’re looking for something familiar, then Arnold Schwarzenegger playing a badass will probably suffice.

The thriller is about two strangers who become bound with each other after a plane crash.

It’s an adaptation that some feel doesn’t do the source material justice but audiences as a whole have generally enjoyed it.

That’s all we have for this week, we’ll be back next weekend for more of our favorite new movies on Netflix.