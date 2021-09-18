Best New Movies on Netflix: September 18th-19th, 2021

It’s time for another recap of the best new movies to have graced Netflix over the past 7 days. While it’s not been the busiest week for new movies, there are still a few to take note of. As always, the Netflix Originals listed below are global but availability on other titles may vary. Netflix US carries all of these movies.

For a full look at what’s new on Netflix this week, head over to our what’s new hub where you’ll find daily highlights and a complete list of new releases spanning years. Rather dig into a brand new TV series? We’ve got you covered with our top TV picks of the week headlined by Sex Education season 3.

Just before we dig into our favorite movies, if you want a comprehensive list of every movie on Netflix right now, check out our library page.

5 Best New Movies Added to Netflix (September 12th to September 19th)

Jaws (1975)

Genre: Adventure, Thriller

Director: Steven Spielberg

Cast: Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw, Richard Dreyfuss

Writer: Peter Benchley, Carl Gottlieb

Runtime: 124 min

If you’re thinking, Jaws has been on Netflix a bunch of times before you’d be absolutely right. Its last tenure on Netflix was back in 2019 but also appear in 2017 and 2016 too.

With that said, the movie still is an absolute must-watch still particularly if you’ve never seen it and are a fan of cinema as a whole. The groundbreaking movie sees a great white shark terrorizing the folks of Amity Island.

Netflix also got every single one of the sequels which let’s be fair, are not worthy of the name they carry.

Training Day (2001)

Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller

Director: Antoine Fuqua

Cast: Denzel Washington, Ethan Hawke, Scott Glenn

Writer: David Ayer

Runtime: 122 min

Sticking with movies that have appeared on Netflix before but definitely deserve a revisit, we move onto one of the two Denzel Washington movies added to Netflix this week.

We’re referring to Training Day which has been a staple of the HBO Max library up until now (it even got a new trailer specifically to promote its residence on HBO Max).

Alongside Washington is Ethan Hawke who play cops with one being a rookie tasked bringing down major narcotics rings.

Schumacher (2021)

Genre: Documentary, Biography, Sport

Director: Hanns-Bruno Kammertöns, Vanessa Nöcker, Michael Wech

Cast: Michael Schumacher, Jean Todt, Sebastian Vettel

Writer: Hanns-Bruno Kammertöns, Vanessa Nöcker, Michael Wech

Runtime: 112 min

Every week we include a documentary and this week the clear winner was Schumacher, the documentary on the F1 driver who has retired from public life after his accident in 2013.

Michael Schumacher is one of the most accomplished Formula 1 drivers in history and this deep-dive takes you back to the beginning of his career with testimony from his wife, children, teammates, and more.

Level 16 (2018)

Genre: Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller

Director: Danishka Esterhazy

Cast: Katie Douglas, Celina Martin, Sara Canning

Writer: Danishka Esterhazy, Katharine Montagu, Ken Chubb

Runtime: 102 min

Sadly, there weren’t enough new movies this week to include 5 so we’re going to cheat by rewinding the clock back to September 1st to highlight one we missed out in our highlights for that weekend.

Our pick is a sci-fi thriller about teenage girls attending the Vestalis Academy which is training girls to be perfect but there’s a conspiracy afoot.

The movie didn’t receive great critics scores but we’ve seen some excellent critiques since its release on Netflix and for those who love newer movies, this one was added just a few years back.

The Father Who Moves Mountains (2021)

Genre: Drama, Thriller

Director: Daniel Sandu

Cast: Adrian Titieni, Elena Purea, Judith State

Writer: Daniel Sandu

Runtime: 108 min

Two foreign Netflix Original movies were added to Netflix on Friday with both receiving high scores from viewers thus far but as we’re only featuring one, we’re going to pick the Romanian film The Father Who Moves Mountains.

The movie, which also goes by Tata mut? muntii, has been touring film festivals around the world throughout the summer.

Here’s what you can expect:

“When his son goes missing during a snowy hike in the mountains, a retired intelligence officer will stop at nothing — and risk everything — to find him.”

What movies have you been watching on Netflix? Let us know down in the comments.