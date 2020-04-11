Best New Movies on Netflix This Week: April 11th, 2020

It’s been a quiet week of additions this past week on Netflix but that hasn’t stopped some great new movies arriving. Below is the best of new movies added to Netflix this week for April 11th, 2020.

Here are the best new movies on Netflix this week:

Angel Has Fallen (2019)

Director: Ric Roman Waugh

Runtime: 121 Minutes | Genre: Action, Thriller

Cast: Gerard Butler, Frederick Schmidt, Danny Huston, Rocci Williams, Piper Perabo

The third installment of the Fallen film series, but certainly not the last, Angel Has Fallen is the high octane action-packed film you need to watch this weekend.

When he is selected to become the director of the secret service by the President, Mike Banning gladly accepts. But when the President is attacked on a fishing trip, Banning is framed for his attempted murder. To clear his name, Banning must find the assailants, while trying to evade FBI and his own agency.

The Main Event (2020) N

Director: Jay Karas

Runtime: 101 Minutes | Genre: Action, Comedy, Family

Cast: Seth Carr, Adam Pallay, Tichina Arnold, Lucie Guest, Adam Pally

The Main Event is the first Original film co-produced by Netflix and WWE. There are plenty of familiar faces to look out for if you’re wrestling fan, but for the kids The Main Event will be a fun way to introduce them to sports entertainment.

After discovering a magical mask, an 11-year-old aspiring wrestler enters a competition to become the next WWE Superstar.

Love, Wedding, Repeat (2020) N

Director: Dean Craig

Runtime: 100 Minutes | Genre: Comedy

Cast: Sam Claflin, Olivia Munn, Freida Pinto, Eleanor Tomlinson, Joel Fry

If you’re ready for a few good laughs then look no further than Love, Wedding, Repeat. If you could imagine all the different ways your wedding could and can go wrong, well Love, Wedding, Repeat explores that idea and then some.

While trying to make his sister’s wedding day go smoothly, Jack finds himself juggling an angry ex-girlfriend, an uninvited guest with a secret, a misplaced sleep sedative, and the girl that got away in alternate versions of the same day.

The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017)

Director: Yorgos Lanthimos

Runtime: 121 Minutes | Genre: Horror, Mystery

Cast: Barry G. Bernson, Herb Caillouet, Bill Camp, Raffey Cassidy, Denise Dal Vera

Looking for a dark, chilling and an un-conventional movie? Then look no further than The Killing of a Sacred Deer.

When his life begins to fall apart around him, Steven, a surgeon, is forced to make the ultimate sacrifice when the behavior of a teenage boy he has taken under his wing turns sinister.

Mine 9 (2019)

Director: Eddie Mensore

Runtime: 83 Minutes | Genre: Drama

Cast: Terry Serpico, Mark Ashworth, Kevin Sizemore, Clint James, Drew Starkey

Not one for the claustrophobic hearted, despite being listed as a drama the tension built throughout may as well have Made 9 a horror.

Under two miles of solid rock and earth, a group of nine Appalachian must battle for survival when a methane explosion leaves them with an hour of oxygen.

What new movies are you going to be watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments below!