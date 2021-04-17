Best New Movies on Netflix This Week: April 17th, 2021

Experience the thrill of witnessing one of the most electric rivalries in sport this week with just one of five of our best new movies on Netflix this week.

Here are the best new movies on Netflix this week:

Rush (2013)

Director: Ron Howard

Genre: Action, Biography, Drama | Runtime: 123 Minutes

Cast: Daniel Brühl, Chris Hemsworth, Olivia Wilde, Alexandra Maria Lara, Pierfrancesco Favino

The Grand Prix or Formula 1 has been one of the most electric sports for decades, and over the years has developed some phenomenal rivalries between drivers. Peter Morgan, the writer, and creator of The Crown, did a fantastic job in writing the fierce rivalry between drivers James Hunt and Niki Lauda

Arlo the Alligator Boy (2021) N

Director: Ryan Crego

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy | Runtime: 90 Minutes

Cast: Michael J. Woodard, Mary Lambert, Haley Tju, Jonathan Van Ness, Brett Gelman

Following up the wonderfully animated movie Arlo the Alligator Boy will be an anime series to continue the young gator boys’ grand adventure in the big city.

Leaving his sheltered backwater bayou home behind, Arlo, a wide-eyed half-human and half-alligator heads to New York City in search of his lost long father.

The Soul (2021) N

Director: Wei-Hao Cheng

Genre: Drama, Mystery, Sci-Fi | Runtime: 130 Minutes

Cast: Chen Chang, Janine Chun-Ning Chang, Anke Sun, Christopher Ming-Shun Lee, Baijia Zhang

Winner of the Best Ensemble Performance at the Golden Carp Film Awards, The Soul is a fantastic new addition to the Netflix library from Chinese cinema.

The lives of a prosecutor and wife are on the line when their investigation into the death of a businessman uncovers dark occult secrets.

Synchronic (2020)

Director: Justin Benson, Aaron Moorhead

Genre: Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller | Runtime: 102 Minutes

Cast: Anthony Mackie, Jamie Dornan, Katie Aselton

You’d have thought Disney would have had Anthony Mackie as busy as possible, but the Captain America actor continues to show his superhuman ability to star in a large number of projects in a very limited period of time. The same could almost be said for Fifty Shades actor Jamie Dornan, who is likely trying to establish himself away from the franchise that made him instantly recognizable to most women around the world.

A psychedelic new drug on the streets of New Orleans has two paramedics witness a series of gruesome and bizarre murders, but when one of them stumbles upon the terrifying truth of the drug reality and time itself is questioned.

The Zookeeper’s Wife (2017)

Director: Niki Caro

Genre: Biography, Drama, History | Runtime: 127 Minutes

Cast: Jessica Chastain, Johan Heldenbergh, Daniel Brühl, Timothy Radford, Efrat Dor

Much like the story of Oskar Schindler, there were many other heroes of WW2 who risked their lives in the hope of saving countless others. A relatively unknown story of WW2 until the diary of Antonina Żabińska was adapted into a non-fiction book by poet Diana Ackerman in 2007.

Antonia Zabinski and her husband Dr. Jan Zabinksi enact a plan to save the lives of hundreds of animals and people from the Nazis during their occupation of Warsaw, Poland.

Which movies have you been watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments below!