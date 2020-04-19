Best New Movies on Netflix This Week: April 19th, 2020

It’s been an excellent week for new movies on Netflix in the US and we’re here to pick out our top picks added to Netflix over the past 7 days.

In case you missed our roundup of the best new TV series too, go and check those out here. Highlights include the newly added limited series Waco, Surviving R. Kelly part 2 and a handful of great originals too.

Next week has a few great movies already lined up to with the release of the Netflix Original movie, Extraction and Django Unchained will also re-appear on the service.

The Green Hornet (2011)

Genre: Action, Comedy

Director: Michel Gondry

Cast: Seth Rogen, Jay Chou, Cameron Diaz, Tom Wilkinson

Runtime: 119 min

We’re starting off with a rather contentious first highlight with the 2011 superhero movie The Green Hornet.

Audiences seem split down the dead center on this title so we’d be interested to hear your thoughts on it in the comments.

The title is about a man who wants to fight crime so uses his vast fortune to hire someone to help him do just that.

Catfish (2010)

Genre: Documentary, Drama, Mystery, Thriller

Director: Henry Joost, Ariel Schulman

Cast: Nev Schulman, Ariel Schulman, Henry Joost, Angela Wesselman-Pierce

Runtime: 87 min

Again, another contentious title now with the 2010 documentary/thriller Catfish.

The title sees friends cover in a documentary-style format one of their friends who has seemingly found love online.

This one really seems to be loved or hated by many so once again, leave your thoughts in the comments.

Despicable Me (2010)

Genre: Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy

Director: Pierre Coffin, Chris Renaud

Cast: Steve Carell, Jason Segel, Russell Brand, Julie Andrews

Runtime: 95 min

We’re going three for three on love-hate movies now with the movie that introduced the world to Minions.

The animated classic from a decade ago featured some excellent animation, a compelling story and featured a top-class voice actor slate too.

The movie also currently holds the accolade of being the only title to manage to knock Tiger King off of its throne as the number 1 title on Netflix.

Just discovered that Tiger King was finally dethroned as #1 on Netflix by none other than Despicable Me….we really do live in a society — lauren (@laurentearme) April 19, 2020

Thor: Tales of Asgard (2011)

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi

Director: Sam Liu

Cast: Matthew Wolf, Rick Gomez, Tara Strong, Alistair Abell

Runtime: 77 min

Four new Marvel animated titles hit Netflix throughout the course of the week (worldwide too) and our new found favorite is Thor: Tales of Asgard.

The prequel story gives us some additional context for the god of thunder including some of his earliest interactions with his mysterious brother, Loki.

In truth, all of the new Marvel animated titles are worth checking out but this is one we’d start with, particularly if you’re fans of the MCU.

Those are our top movie picks for the week but what did you like? Let us know in the comments down below.