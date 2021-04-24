Best New Movies on Netflix This Week: April 24th, 2021

Welcome to a roundup of the best new movies that have hit Netflix in the United States across the past 7 days (and bit beyond). It’s been a relatively quiet week for new movies as we approach the end of the month and most attention is put towards promoting Shadow and Bone.

If you missed any of our movie highlights from last week, you missed the likes of Rush, Arlo the Alligator Boy, and more. If you’re looking for a TV show, we’ve got a roundup of our favorite new series this week too headlined by Life in Color.

Now let’s get into our favorite new movies on Netflix this week:

Stowaway (2021)

Genre: Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller

Director: Joe Penna

Cast: Anna Kendrick, Toni Collette, Daniel Dae Kim, Shamier Anderson

Writer: Joe Penna, Ryan Morrison

Runtime: 116 min

Instantly heading to the top of our favorite new Netflix Original movies of 2021 is Stowaway which is an awesome space sci-fi thriller that’s comparable to the likes of Sandra Bullock’s Gravity.

The story is best watched without any prior knowledge of plot but if you do want to know roughly to expect, read on.

“A three-person crew on a mission to Mars faces an impossible choice when an unplanned passenger jeopardizes the lives of everyone on board.”

It’s not without its faults. There are a few gaping plot holes and many have made the argument the ending isn’t very satisfying and leaves a lot of questions.

Vizontele (2001)

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Director: Yilmaz Erdogan, Ömer Faruk Sorak

Cast: Yilmaz Erdogan, Demet Akbag, Altan Erkekli, Cem Yilmaz

Writer: Yilmaz Erdogan

Runtime: 110 min

Awards: 7 wins & 5 nominations.

This week, Netflix got an influx of new Turkish movies streaming for the first time. Turkish dramas tend to do well on Netflix so we thought we’d highlight a top pick for the week if you’re looking for one (see the full list via our what’s new on Netflix area).

We’ve opted for Vizontele which is set back in the mid-1970s and scored extremely well with critics boasting a 8 on IMDb and an 88% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Here’s what you can expect:

“In 1974, a rural town in Anatolia gets its first television set — an event that’s met with both excitement and trepidation by the villagers.”

Miss Sloane (2016)

Genre: Drama

Director: John Madden

Cast: Jessica Chastain, David Wilson Barnes, John Lithgow, Alison Pill

Writer: Jonathan Perera

Runtime: 132 min

Awards: Nominated for 1 Golden Globe. Another 1 win & 10 nominations.

Kickstarting the week was Miss Sloane which is headlined by the talented Jessica Chastain who stars as a Capitol Hill lobbyist that treats life as a zero-sum game and aims to win it all. Will her outlook change when new competition emerges? You’ll get to find out.

It’s a beloved political thriller that released half a decade ago with solid performances and super writing found throughout.

American Me (1992)

Genre: Biography, Crime, Drama, Romance

Director: Edward James Olmos

Cast: Sal Lopez, Vira Montes, Roberto Martín Márquez, Dyana Ortelli

Writer: Floyd Mutrux (story), Floyd Mutrux (screenplay), Desmond Nakano (screenplay)

Runtime: 125 min

Unexpectedly added to Netflix late last weekend is the 1992 mafia movie American Me. Directed and starring Edward James Olmos, you’ll get to follow an ex-gangster who is released from prison and takes an introspective look back on his life and plans to make changes.

The movie continues to age well thanks to solid performances from its leads and despite being a box office flop at the time, is a pleasant nostalgic watch even if you haven’t seen it yet.

Crimson Peak (2015)

Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Horror, Mystery, Thriller

Director: Guillermo del Toro

Cast: Mia Wasikowska, Jessica Chastain, Tom Hiddleston, Charlie Hunnam

Writer: Guillermo del Toro, Matthew Robbins

Runtime: 119 min

Awards: 6 wins & 42 nominations.

One movie that didn’t get listed last week is Guillermo del Toro’s Crimson Peak which also featured Jessica Chastain seen in Miss Sloane above.

The fantasy is among the director’s best and is a personal favorite of his too.

Here’s what you can expect:

“After marrying a mysterious British aristocrat, a young heiress moves into his crumbling, creepy ancestral home and finds it conceals sinister secrets.”

Did you enjoy this week’s roster of new movies on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.