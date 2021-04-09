Best New Movies on Netflix This Week: April 9th, 2021

Most of the best movies added to Netflix arrived just in time for the weekend. One to look out for is Two Distant Strangers, the shortest movie on the list, but by all means, will have the biggest impact on the minds of subscribers who tune in to watch it this weekend.

Here are the best new movies on Netflix this week:

Two Distant Strangers (2021) N

Director: Travon Free, Martin Desmond Roe

Genre: Short, Drama, Sci-Fi | Runtime: 32 Minutes

Cast: Joey Bada$$, Andrew Howard, Zaria

The Academy-award nominated short film is unafraid to pull its punches, which has resulted in a jaw-dropping and raw watch. It’s not hard to see why the short has been nominated for an Oscar, and while the story itself may be another variation of Groundhog Day, it would have been interesting to see what Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe would have done with a feature-length cut of the story.

Graphic artist Carter James relives the same terrible day over and over as he attempts to make it home to his dog, only to be killed by a police officer in a never-ending cycle of violence and prejudice.

Thunder Force (2021) N

Director: Ben Falcone

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy | Runtime: 105 Minutes

Cast: Melissa McCarthy, Octavia Spencer, Jason Bateman, Bobby Cannavale, Pom Klementieff

Arguably the most unexpected pair of superheroes is the comedic pair of Octavia Spencer and Melissa McCarthy. The superhero comedy is likely to be one of the most-watched Originals this weekend.

To combat the super-villains terrorizing the world, scientist Emily Stanton develops a serum that gives the average person super-human abilities. But when her estranged best friend Lydia accidentally takes the serum, the pair join forces to become the world’s first superhero team.

Night in Paradise (2021) N

Director: Park Hoon Jung

Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller | Runtime: 132 minutes

Cast: Uhm Tae Goo, Jeon Yeo Bin, Cha Seung Won, Lee Gi Young, Park Ho San

We’re expecting great things from Park Hoon Jung’s Night in Paradise, and it’s our hope that the crime K-Drama will be one of the best Originals to be released on Netflix this year.

When gangster Tae-Soo tries to leave his gang, his actions lead to the murder of his sister and nephew. Fleeing from his former crew, Tae-Soo arrives on Jeju Island where he meets, Jae-Yoon a terminally ill woman who has given up on life.

Alexander Revisited: The Final Cut (2006)

Director: Oliver Stone

Genre: Action, Biography, Drama | Runtime: 175 Minutes

Cast: Colin Farrell, Anthony Hopkins, Rosario Dawson, Angelina Jolie, Val Kilmer

In total there are four cuts of Alexander, with “The Final Cut” ironically not the final cut as the “Ultimate Cut” was released several years later. While not one of the most historically accurate films in history, its giant $155 million budget makes it a grand spectacle that does its best to bring one of the world’s ancient empires to life on screen.

Despite his youth, King Alexander of Macedonia became one of the greatest military leaders in history when he expanded his kingdom into an empire by conquering most of the known world.

