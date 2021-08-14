Best New Movies on Netflix This Week: August 14th, 2021

It’s the weekend and if you’re settling down to watch one of the new movies recently added to Netflix, we’ve got 5 suggestions of the best new movies that have hit Netflix this week or very recently. This week we’re picking out four big movies and one must-watch movie documentary for your consideration.

If perhaps it’s a TV show you’re after more than a movie, check out our top TV picks for the week here. As always you can find a complete recap of what hit Netflix in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia via our what’s new on Netflix hub.

Now let’s dive into our favorite movies this week:

Beckett (2021)

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Director: Ferdinando Cito Filomarino

Cast: John David Washington, Boyd Holbrook, Vicky Krieps

Writer: Kevin A. Rice, Ferdinando Cito Filomarino

Runtime: 108 min

We’ll start off with the big new Netflix Original movie of the week which is no doubt plastered all over your Netflix app when you boot it up.

The movie is headlined by John David Washington who plays the role of Beckett, an ordinary civilian who gets involved with a deep conspiracy after a car accident.

While the movie certainly skirts that direct-to-DVD subcategory, reviews thus far have been generally kind.

Quartet (2012)

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Music

Director: Dustin Hoffman

Cast: Maggie Smith, Michael Gambon, Billy Connolly

Writer: Ronald Harwood

Runtime: 98 min

Rewinding to last weekend, we saw the re-addition to Netflix of the 2012 British-produced musical Quartet.

Headlined by some truly world-class superstars, it sees a group of former opera stars band together to help save their retirement home which is on the brink of bankruptcy.

It’s a heartfelt movie that’ll get your foot tapping but your tear ducts weeping.

Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild (2021)

Genre: Animation, Anime, Family

Director: Steve Yamamoto

Cast: Erica Lindbeck, Brando Eaton, Karen Strassman, Stephen Kramer Glickman

Writer: Joshua Fine

Runtime: 58 mins

Adding to Netflix’s growing portfolio of video game adaptions this week is an hour-long animated story set in the popular video game franchise, Monster Hunter.

Here’s what you can expect from the flick:

“In a world where humans and fearsome monsters live in an uneasy balance, young hunter Aiden fights to save his village from destruction by a dragon.”

Dedicated fans of the franchise that we’ve encountered have generally been positive toward the Netflix anime. In fact, many says it’s better than the live-action Sony movies which recently saw the release of Monster Hunter 2020 starring Milla Jovovich and Ron Perlman.

Misha and the Wolves (2021)

Genre: Drama, Documentary

Director: Sam Hobkinson

Cast: Misha Defonseca

Writer: Sam Hobkinson

Runtime: 90 min

Our documentary pick of the week is one we’ve seen fly very much under the radar this week. In fact, we can’t recall seeing any press on this one at all.

The documentary is a British production that seeks to tell the true story of a woman who was supposedly raised by wolves having escaped the holocaust.

Most regions outside of the United Kingdom received this documentary earlier in the week.

TIME OUT UK described the movie as a “stranger-than-fiction detective story is a dizzying puzzle that finds new ways to surprise.”

The Paper Tigers (2020)

Genre: Action, Comedy

Director: Quoc Bao Tran

Cast: Yuji Okumoto, Jae Suh Park, Ron Yuan

Writer: Quoc Bao Tran

Runtime: 108 min

One movie we wish we’d have squeezed into our top new movies post for last week is The Paper Tigers.

The must-watch martial arts comedy sees three former prodigies of the sport grow up to live rather lackluster lives but reteam decades later.

The similarities to Cobra Kai are striking and therefore is an absolute must-watch for fans of the Netflix series but worthy of a watch in its own right.

These are our top movie picks for the week. Let us know what movies you’re watching on Netflix in the comments down below.