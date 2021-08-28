Best New Movies on Netflix This Week: August 28th-29th, 2021

Welcome to your end-of-week roundup where we pick out some of the best new movies on Netflix added this week. There’s a bunch of great new movies and docs to cover this week so let’s dig in.

Rather dig into a brand new TV show instead? Jacob picked out some of his favorite new series releases this week headlined by Manifest which got renewed for a fourth season today.

Please note: Netflix Original titles are global releases. Some of the licensed movie picks this week (titles not owned by Netflix) are specifically for the US, other regions’ availability may vary.

We’ll have a full recap of what’s new on Netflix US tomorrow but let’s now take a look at the best new movies:

Wind River (2017)

Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery

Director: Taylor Sheridan

Cast: Elizabeth Olsen, Jeremy Renner, Graham Greene

Writer: Taylor Sheridan

Runtime: 107 min

Returning to Netflix (surprisingly) this weekend is the superb crime mystery movie starring Marvel Cinematic Universe stars, Elizabeth Olsen and Jeremy Renner.

The multi-award-winning movie tells the story of two unlikely heroes teaming up to investigate the disappearance and possible murder of a girl in a remote Wyoming reservation.

The movie was last seen on Netflix three years ago and is very much a welcome re-addition to Netflix US today.

Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed (2021)

Genre: Documentary

Director: Joshua Rofé

Cast: Bob Ross

Runtime: 92 min

This documentary headlined Netflix’s Wednesday lineup and will almost certainly leave you with mixed emotions. While it doesn’t taint Bob Ross’s legacy, it certainly leaves questions on the company that still operates today carrying the prolific artists name.

Produced by Mellissa McCarthy’s outfit, the doc takes a deep dive into the career of the artist who bravely stated that anyone can paint.

Sadly, the trailer below doesn’t do the doc justice but there’s plenty of reading material on why the trailer is the way it is online.

SAS: Rise of the Black Swan (2021)

Genre: Action, Thriller

Director: Magnus Martens

Cast: Sam Heughan, Ruby Rose, Andy Serkis

Writer: Laurence Malkin, Andy McNab

Runtime: 124 min

Poor online reviews from Brits who got to watch this action thriller headlined by Ruby Rose on Sky Cinema hasn’t put people off watching it as it rose to number 2 on the US charts.

Here’s what you can expect going into the book adaptation of the best-selling Andy McNab novel:

“A special forces operative traveling from London to Paris with his girlfriend takes action when armed, ruthless mercenaries seize control of their train.”

Both Netflix US and Netflix CA got the SVOD debut of this action thriller on Friday.

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf (2021)

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure

Director: Kwang Il Han

Cast: Graham McTavish, Theo James, Mary McDonnell

Writer: Andrzej Sapkowski, Beau DeMayo

Runtime: 81 min

As anyone following Netflix knows, they’re going all-in on the Polish fantasy franchise The Witcher. After its main series debut in 2019, we’re now getting some more fleshed-out backstory with the debut of this animated feature film from Studio Mir.

The core of the movie is to set out to answer what happened to the witchers and perhaps more specifically, why there are no more being created.

While the movie does have issues whether that be some audio issues or fans taking issue with the lore-bending nature of the movie, it’s still an absolute must-watch for anyone invested in Netflix’s The Witcher.

The Water Man (2020)

Genre: Adventure, Drama, Family

Director: David Oyelowo

Cast: Rosario Dawson, Maria Bello, Alfred Molina

Writer: Emma Needell

Runtime: 91 min

Last but certainly not least is The Water Man which saw its SVOD debut on Netflix US this week while getting a Netflix Original release internationally earlier in the year.

The superb family adventure movie had critics raving and now you get to see what all the fuss is about.

The movie is about an 11-year-old who sets out to find a mythical item that could help save his mother from passing away.

