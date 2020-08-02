Best New Movies on Netflix This Week: August 2nd, 2020

It’s been an extremely busy week of new movies on Netflix mostly thanks to the fact that we had the regular cycling of movies on August 1st. Here are our top 6 picks of the best new movies that got added this week plus we’ll take a look at the complete list of new movies while we’re at it too.

Note: this list only covers Netflix in the United States. Netflix Originals are mostly released globally.

Being John Malkovich (1999)

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Fantasy

Director: Spike Jonze

Cast: John Cusack, Cameron Diaz, Ned Bellamy, Eric Weinstein

Writer: Charlie Kaufman

Runtime: 113 min

One of two of the Charlie Kaufman releases this week (gearing us up for I’m Thinking of Ending Things coming in September 2020).

This movie is a meta-fest that was nominated for three Oscars that released just before the turn of the millennium.

It’s about a puppeteer that manages to find himself controlling the great John Malkovich (seen in Space Force and Bird Box).

The movie is bizarre, surreal and growing in popularity every year.

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

Genre: Drama, Romance, Sci-Fi

Director: Michel Gondry

Cast: Jim Carrey, Kate Winslet, Gerry Robert Byrne, Elijah Wood

Runtime: 108 min

Sticking with Charlie Kauffman’s work, we move to Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind that easily ranks among Jim Carrey’s finest movies of all time.

The movie is a romantic drama that has sci-fi elements in the sense that a couple agrees to go through a procedure to remove each other from their memories.

It’s a touching affair that ultimately scored the movie an Oscar.

Tread (2020)

Genre: Documentary

Director: Paul Solet

Cast: Marvin Heemeyer, Robert Fleet, Teresa Riley

Runtime: 89 min

The first of the two documentaries we’re going to feature this week is Tread. It’s quite a surreal documentary that you may remember from the news.

It follows what happens when a man armors up his bulldozer and takes to seek the destruction of a small town.

It’s certainly gotten quite a bit of media attention this week.

Pick of the Litter (2018)

Genre: Documentary

Director: Don Hardy, Dana Nachman

Cast: Diane Meer, Terry Blosser, Janet Gearheart, Sharon Kret

Writer: Dana Nachman

Runtime: 80 min

Moving from destruction to pure love is this next documentary that found itself adapted to a TV series on Disney+ is Pick of the Litter.

Throughout the movie, you get to watch a litter of puppies grow into their future roles of becoming guide dogs.

It’ll melt your heart and is something for the whole family.

Jurassic Park (1993)

Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi, Thriller

Director: Steven Spielberg

Cast: Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Richard Attenborough

Runtime: 127 min

Next, we move onto Jurassic Park. Netflix saw the entire original trilogy added this week (likely to help promote the upcoming Netflix series).

The first is still the best with visual effects that were absolutely groundbreaking at the time and still hold up today.

The premise of Jurassic Park should be familiar to everyone by this point but in case you’ve never heard of it. It’s about a theme park that grows ancient dinosaurs as its attractions.

Acts of Violence

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Director: Brett Donowho

Cast: Bruce Willis, Cole Hauser, Shawn Ashmore, Ashton Holmes

Runtime: 86 min

Finally, we move onto Acts of Violence that despite some of the horrific reviews, I still thoroughly enjoyed.

Featuring Bruce Willis, we see him in a familiar role attempting to rescue a friends future sister-in-law from human traffickers.

Full List of New Movies on Netflix This Week

