Best New Movies on Netflix This Week: August 2nd, 2020

It’s been an extremely busy week of new movies on Netflix mostly thanks to the fact that we had the regular cycling of movies on August 1st. Here are our top 6 picks of the best new movies that got added this week plus we’ll take a look at the complete list of new movies while we’re at it too.
Note: this list only covers Netflix in the United States. Netflix Originals are mostly released globally.
If you missed any of our TV series picks of the week don’t forget to check those out plus it’s worth going over the August 1st additions if you haven’t already.
OK, let’s take a look at our favorite new movies:
Being John Malkovich (1999)
Genre: Comedy, Drama, Fantasy
Director: Spike Jonze
Cast: John Cusack, Cameron Diaz, Ned Bellamy, Eric Weinstein
Writer: Charlie Kaufman
Runtime: 113 min
One of two of the Charlie Kaufman releases this week (gearing us up for I’m Thinking of Ending Things coming in September 2020).
This movie is a meta-fest that was nominated for three Oscars that released just before the turn of the millennium.
It’s about a puppeteer that manages to find himself controlling the great John Malkovich (seen in Space Force and Bird Box).
The movie is bizarre, surreal and growing in popularity every year.
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)
Genre: Drama, Romance, Sci-Fi
Director: Michel Gondry
Cast: Jim Carrey, Kate Winslet, Gerry Robert Byrne, Elijah Wood
Runtime: 108 min
Sticking with Charlie Kauffman’s work, we move to Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind that easily ranks among Jim Carrey’s finest movies of all time.
The movie is a romantic drama that has sci-fi elements in the sense that a couple agrees to go through a procedure to remove each other from their memories.
It’s a touching affair that ultimately scored the movie an Oscar.
Tread (2020)
Genre: Documentary
Director: Paul Solet
Cast: Marvin Heemeyer, Robert Fleet, Teresa Riley
Runtime: 89 min
The first of the two documentaries we’re going to feature this week is Tread. It’s quite a surreal documentary that you may remember from the news.
It follows what happens when a man armors up his bulldozer and takes to seek the destruction of a small town.
It’s certainly gotten quite a bit of media attention this week.
Pick of the Litter (2018)
Genre: Documentary
Director: Don Hardy, Dana Nachman
Cast: Diane Meer, Terry Blosser, Janet Gearheart, Sharon Kret
Writer: Dana Nachman
Runtime: 80 min
Moving from destruction to pure love is this next documentary that found itself adapted to a TV series on Disney+ is Pick of the Litter.
Throughout the movie, you get to watch a litter of puppies grow into their future roles of becoming guide dogs.
It’ll melt your heart and is something for the whole family.
Jurassic Park (1993)
Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi, Thriller
Director: Steven Spielberg
Cast: Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Richard Attenborough
Runtime: 127 min
Next, we move onto Jurassic Park. Netflix saw the entire original trilogy added this week (likely to help promote the upcoming Netflix series).
The first is still the best with visual effects that were absolutely groundbreaking at the time and still hold up today.
The premise of Jurassic Park should be familiar to everyone by this point but in case you’ve never heard of it. It’s about a theme park that grows ancient dinosaurs as its attractions.
Acts of Violence
Genre: Action, Crime, Drama
Director: Brett Donowho
Cast: Bruce Willis, Cole Hauser, Shawn Ashmore, Ashton Holmes
Runtime: 86 min
Finally, we move onto Acts of Violence that despite some of the horrific reviews, I still thoroughly enjoyed.
Featuring Bruce Willis, we see him in a familiar role attempting to rescue a friends future sister-in-law from human traffickers.
Full List of New Movies on Netflix This Week
51 New Movies Added This Week
- A Knight’s Tale (2001)
- Acts of Violence (2018)
- Almost Love (2019)
- An Education (2009)
- Banana Split (2018)
- Being John Malkovich (1999)
- Clash of the Titans (2010)
- Death at a Funeral (2010)
- Dennis the Menace (1993)
- Double World (2019)
- Elizabeth Harvest (2018)
- Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)
- Hardcore Henry (2015)
- It’s Her Day (2016)
- Jurassic Park (1993)
- Jurassic Park III (2001)
- Killing Hasselhoff (2017)
- Latte and the Magic Waterstone (2019) Netflix Original
- Mad Max (1979)
- Mr. Deeds (2002)
- National Security (2003)
- Nights in Rodanthe (2008)
- Ocean’s Thirteen (2007)
- Ocean’s Twelve (2004)
- Pick of the Litter (2018)
- Pirates Who Don’t Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie (2008)
- Prison Song (2001)
- Raat Akeli Hai (2020) Netflix Original
- Redemption (2019)
- Remember Me (2010)
- Retablo (2017)
- Rogue Warfare: The Hunt (2019)
- Seabiscuit (2003)
- Seriously Single (2020) Netflix Original
- Shine Your Eyes (2020)
- Sugar High (2020) Netflix Original
- Super Monsters: The New Class (2020) Netflix Original
- The Addams Family (1991)
- The Brothers (2001)
- The Hater (2020) Netflix Original
- The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)
- The NeverEnding Story (1984)
- The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter (1990)
- The Ottoman Lieutenant (2017)
- The Speed Cubers (2020)
- The Story of Us (1999)
- The Ugly Truth (2009)
- Tread (2020)
- Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya (2020)
- What Keeps You Alive (2018)
- Zookeeper (2011)