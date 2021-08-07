Best New Movies on Netflix This Week: August 7th, 2021

Thanks to crossing into a new month, there have been lots of new movies to watch on Netflix. Below, we’ll pick out our favorite 5 new movies that have hit Netflix in the US over the past 7 days.

We’ll have a full roundup of what’s new on Netflix this week tomorrow but until then, you can catch everything new in expanded detail via our what’s new on Netflix page. If you’d prefer to dive into a new TV show, Jacob has you covered with all the best new shows.

And now, without further ado, here are the movies (and documentary) we suggest you give a watch this week:

Heavy (1995)

Genre: Drama, Romance

Director: James Mangold

Cast: Pruitt Taylor Vince, Shelley Winters, Liv Tyler, Debbie Harry

Writer: James Mangold

Runtime: 105 min

Awards: 3 wins & 3 nominations.

Re-added to Netflix a bit later in the week was Heavy, an extremely overlooked movie from the mid-90s.

Beloved by critics, the romance movie was about a chef who was down on his luck but suddenly gets a second wind in life after a college dropout begins working at his roadside restaurant.

Many refer to the movie as an indie classic so if you haven’t had the chance to watch it, now is your chance.

Aftermath (2021)

Genre: Horror, Thriller

Director: Peter Winther

Cast: Ashley Greene, Shawn Ashmore, Sharif Atkins

Writer: Dakota Gorman, Peter Winther

Runtime: 114 min

Since its addition to Netflix on August 4th, Aftermath has shot up the top 10 list and as of August 7th is sitting just behind Vivo.

As with most horror films nowadays, the movie divides audiences with you most likely ending up by falling into either love or hate it camp.

Here’s what you can expect from the horror flick:

“Desperate to save their marriage, a young couple takes a deal and moves into their dream home, but disturbing events reveal the house’s troubled history.”

Vivo (2021)

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy

Director: Kirk DeMicco, Brandon Jeffords

Cast: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ynairaly Simo, Zoe Saldana

Writer: Peter Barsocchini, Kirk DeMicco, Quiara Alegría Hudes

Topping the charts after its debut on Friday is the new animated musical movie from Lin-Manuel Miranda who is on fire over the past two years mostly because of his involvement in the sensation that was Hamilton.

Now he’s lending his voice talents to this Sony Animation movie which comes exclusively to Netflix which tells the story of a kinkajou (small monkey) embarking of a musical adventure delivering a love song.

This one has plenty of heart and soul.

Lady Boss: The Jackie Collins Story (2021)

Genre: Documentary

Director: Laura Fairrie

Cast: Hazel Collins, Joan Collins, Jennifer Daugherty

Runtime: 96 min

On the documentary front this week, we’d suggest giving Lady Boss a watch that takes a look back at the life and career of Jackie Collins.

The novelist was a pioneering figure with her very forward and loud persona but this documentary pulls back to cover to discover there was more behind what was visible to the public.

It’s well-produced and is extraordinarily underlooked thus far.

Team America: World Police (2004)

Genre: Action, Comedy

Director: Trey Parker

Cast: Trey Parker, Matt Stone, Elle Russ

Writer: Trey Parker, Matt Stone, Pam Brady

Runtime: 98 min

Looking back to the August 1st additions, it’s notable that Netflix picked up Trey Parker’s Team America movie given this week both Parker and Stone signed a monumental new deal with ViacomCBS.

Despite being very much a product of its time, the puppet movie is still absolute comedy gold.

That’s our top movie picks for those in the US this week. Let us know what movies you’ve been watching on Netflix in the comments down below.