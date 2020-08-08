Best New Movies on Netflix This Week: August 8th, 2020

With the arrival of August, we’ve been treated to a hearty selection of new movies on Netflix this past week, not to mention plenty of television series too. Below, we’ve selected some of the best films to have arrived on Netflix this week for you to enjoy this weekend.

Here are the best new movies on Netflix this week:

Jurassic Park Trilogy (1993-2001)

As one of the most iconic franchises of all time, we’d be shocked to learn if there are any Netflix subscribers who haven’t watched Jurassic Park at least five times in their life already. It’s been two years since the epic Dinosaur trilogy was last seen on Netflix, so we expect many-a-binge from subscribers this weekend.

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

Director: Michel Gondry

Genre: Drama, Romance, Sci-Fi | Runtime: 108 Minutes

Cast: Jim Carrey, Kate Winslet, Kirsten Dunst, Elijah Wood, Mark Ruffalo

Throughout his extensive career, Jim Carrey has only received a handful of movies to show off his acting chops. What is easily one of the best performances of his career, Carrey was finally able to show the world he was more than just a comedian.

Joel and Clementine were once helplessly in love with each other, but when their relationship comes to an untimely end they both go under a procedure to erase their memories of each other.

The NeverEnding Story (1984)

Director: Wolfgang Peterson

Genre: Adventure, Drama, Fantasy | Runtime: 102 Minutes

Cast: Noah Hathaway, Barret Oliver, Tami Stronach, Geral McRaney, Thomas Hill

The 80s is full to the brim of classic fantasy adventures, and none so bring the same level of emotion as The NeverEnding Story.

Tired of being bullied and his extremely boring life, Bastain hides in an old book store. Upon finding a fantasy book, Bastain begins reading the story and finds himself captivated by the mythical world of Fantasia.

Mad Max (1979)

Director: George Miller

Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi | Runtime: 88 Minutes

Cast: Mel Gibson, Joanne Samuel, Hugh Keays-Byrne, Steve Bisley, Tim Burns

Before the world of Mad Max truly went to hell, Mel Gibson made his mark in the film industry with George Miller’s first installment of his cult-film franchise.

With the world self-imploding around him, a vengeful Australian police-officer comes to blows with a violent motorcycle crew.

Dennis the Menace (1993)

Director: Nick Castle

Genre: Comedy, Family | Runtime: 94 Minutes

Cast: Walter Matthau, Mason Gamble, Joan Plowright, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson

90s nostalgia of epic proportions, there were likely many kids that wore out their VHS copy of Dennis the Menace. While not the most critically well-received movie, it’s still full of heart, hilarity and charm.

The mischievous Dennis Mitchel stays with his neighbors Mr. and Mrs. Wilson when his parents have to go out of town. The Wilsons soon regret their decision when Dennis gets up to chaotic but innocent antics. All Dennis wants to be is helpful, even to the thief that’s just rolled up in town.

Most Popular Movies on Netflix This Week: August 8th, 2020

The past seven days continue to show the dominance of The Kissing Booth 2 has been on Netflix this summer. Some of the featured films above have already made their way into the top 10, such as Jurassic Park and Dennis the Menace.

Most Popular Movies on Netflix This Week: 08/02 to 08/08 1️⃣The Kissing Booth 2

2️⃣Animal Crackers

3️⃣Latte and the Magic Waterstone

4️⃣Zookeeper

5️⃣Jurassic Park

6️⃣Rogue Warfare: The Hunt

7️⃣Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave

8️⃣Dennis the Menace

9️⃣The Old Guard

🔟The Kissing Booth — What’s on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) August 8, 2020

What has been your favorite new movie added to Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments below!