Best New Movies on Netflix This Week: December 18th-19th, 2021

As the final countdown begins for Christmas, you may be either braving the shops for last-minute purchases or settling in for a new movie to watch. If your weekend plans are the latter, here are our favorite new movie releases on Netflix over the past 7 days.

Please note: this list is specifically geared towards Netflix US’s new releases. Movie availability will vary by region.

Prefer a new show to dig into? Our best new shows list is, of course, headlined by The Witcher but there are other worthy new releases to tuck into as well.

Oldboy (2013)

Genre: Action, Drama, Mystery

Director: Spike Lee

Cast: Josh Brolin, Elizabeth Olsen, Samuel L. Jackson

Writer: Garon Tsuchiya, Nobuaki Minegishi, Mark Protosevich

Runtime: 104 min

This week, Netflix signed a comprehensive new agreement with Spike Lee who will be creating new content for Netflix and training up a new generation of talent too. Fitting then that one of the new releases this week is a Spike Lee movie and one that wouldn’t instantly come to mind when you think of his body of work.

Last seen on Netflix back in 2015, Oldboy stars Josh Brolin who plays Joe Doucett who gains his freedom and is out for vengeance.

Puff: Wonders of the Reef (2021)

Genre: Documentary

Director: Nick Robinson

Cast: Rose Byrne

Writer: Peta Ayers, Nick Robinson

Runtime: 62 min

Our documentary pick of the week is Puff, a brand new nature documentary that has seemingly snuck up out of nowhere onto Netflix but is well worth a watch. That goes especially for younger generations.

The premise of the playful documentary is that we follow a baby pufferfish who has to find a new home in the Great Barrier Reef.

The documentary, as you can imagine, is a joy to watch especially on vibrant 4K televisions and features some excellent narration from Australian actress, Rose Byrne.

The Hand of God (2021)

Genre: Drama

Director: Paolo Sorrentino

Cast: Filippo Scotti, Toni Servillo, Teresa Saponangelo

Writer: Paolo Sorrentino

Runtime: 130 min

Netflix’s big movie for the week is the Italian movie, The Hand of God. Coming from the esteemed Italian director known for Youth (2015) and The Great Beauty (2013), The Hand of God is hotly tipped for awards in 2022.

Here’s what you can expect if you decide to jump in:

“In 1980s Naples, young Fabietto pursues his love for football as family tragedy strikes, shaping his uncertain but promising future as a filmmaker.”

The movie isn’t going to be for everyone as it’s a slow burn but if you do decide to check it out, let us know what you think in the comments.

Eye in the Sky (2015)

Genre: Action, Drama, Thriller

Director: Gavin Hood

Cast: Helen Mirren, Aaron Paul, Alan Rickman

Writer: Guy Hibbert

Runtime: 102 min

This movie sadly serves as Alan Rickman’s final live-action movie and it’s made all the greater because of his involvement. The military action thriller sees a military officer on a mission to capture terrorists in Kenya but the mission soon gets out of hand.

It scooped a number of awards when it was released 6 years ago and most reviews are still glowing. Don’t miss this.

The Shack (2017)

Genre: Drama, Fantasy

Director: Stuart Hazeldine

Cast: Sam Worthington, Octavia Spencer, Tim McGraw

Writer: John Fusco, Andrew Lanham, Destin Daniel Cretton

Runtime: 132 min

Our final pick this week is one that was added to Netflix last week but we haven’t managed to feature it in a top movie list just yet. Despite poor critical reception at the time, we’ve had glowing reviews flood in (particularly on our Facebook page) for this movie.

Starring Avatar’s Sam Worthington, the drama sees Mack Phillips looking for answers after receiving a letter instructing him to head for an abandoned shack in the middle of nowhere.

The movie has dominated in the US top 10s this week and if you haven’t yet, check it out now.

What new movies have you been watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below.