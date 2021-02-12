Best New Movies on Netflix This Week: February 12th, 2021

Valentine’s Day is upon us, and subscribers can be excited to tune into the final, movie of the To All the Boys trilogy. Not to mention there are some other excellent new movies to be enjoyed on Netflix from the past week.

Here are the best new movies on Netflix this week:

To All the Boys: Always and Forever (2021) N

Director: Michael Fimognari

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance | Runtime: 109 Minutes

Cast: Noah Centineo, Lana Condor, Janel Parrish, Janel Parrish, Madeleine Arthur

One of Netflix’s most popular teen-drama franchises comes to an end with the third installment of the To All the Boys franchise. Fall in love with Lara and Peter all over again, as they face their biggest challenge in their relationship yet.

As Lara Jean enters her final year of High School she’s looking forward to spending what time she left with her boyfriend Peter, before they go to college. Peter, having been accepted into the University of Virginia early on a sports scholarship, is waiting to learn if Lara Jean has been accepted to UVA too. When the pair learn that Lara has been rejected, their relationship is put to the test when Lara begins to look for other colleges.

War Dogs (2016)

Director: Todd Phillips

Genre: Biography, Comedy, Crime | Runtime: 114 Minutes

Cast: Jonah Hill, Miles Teller, Steve Lantz, Eddie Jemison, Ana de Armas

Inspired by a true story, Jonah Hill and Miles Teller make for a fantastic comedy-duo in Todd Phillips’ crime-comedy.

Based on a true story, two young, and incredibly naive men, David Packouz and Efraim Diveroli somehow manage to procure a three hundred million dollar contract from the Pentagon to American allies in Afghanistan, with disastrous results.

Xico’s Journey (2021) N

Director: Eric Cabello

Genre: Animation, Family | Runtime: 85 Minutes

Cast: Verónica Alva, Luis Angel Jaramillo, Pablo Gama Iturrarán, Verónica Castro, Jay De La Cueva

A charming little animation from Mexico, one for all the family can enjoy this weekend!

A young girl with her trustee dog companion and her best friend go on an adventure to save a mountain from a gold-hungry corporation.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_efRzM0LExM

Monster Run (2020)

Director: Henri Wong

Genre: Drama | Runtime: 104 Minutes

Cast: Bohan Fu, Ye Gao, Jessie Li, Tumen, Kara Wai

Henri Wong’s Monster Run is everything you’d want from a Chinese fantasy-drama, over the top fun action with wacky visual effects!

Thanks to her ability to see ‘monsters’ Ji Wei was always treated as an outcast and struggled to fit in. But when a monster attacker her local supermarket, she meets the monster hunter Meng Ge, and relieved to learn that what she has seen is real after all.

